Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
DeSantis falsely says bivalent booster vaccine increases chances of COVID infection
As he proposed to extend the state’s ban on mandates for COVID-19 vaccines and face masks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lobbed a flurry of criticism at President Joe Biden and “the medical establishment.”. “They were not following the science,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 17 news conference in...
Albany Herald
Midriff bulge linked to later physical decline, study says
If you are a man or woman approaching 50, look down at your middle. If you're like many people, you might have to lean over a bit to see your feet. Yes, it's the dreadful midriff bulge — that expanding waistline that can often creep up on you as you age, much like a receding hairline or extra wrinkles.
