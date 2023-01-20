ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
If you are a man or woman approaching 50, look down at your middle. If you're like many people, you might have to lean over a bit to see your feet. Yes, it's the dreadful midriff bulge — that expanding waistline that can often creep up on you as you age, much like a receding hairline or extra wrinkles.

