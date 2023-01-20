Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona Republicans introduce bills to eliminate local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans have introduced two bills aimed at taxes on food and rent. Senate Bill 1063 would eliminate municipal taxes on groceries, while SB1184 would do the same for rent payments. There are no state taxes in Arizona on groceries or rent. About 70 municipalities levy...
prescottenews.com
Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so – The Center Square
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona poised to drop legislator age requirement from 25 to 18
PHOENIX — The Arizona House government committee will hear a bill this week that supporters say will increase civic engagement and voter turnout in young Arizonans. The Civic Participation Act, a constitutional amendment proposed by Representative Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, would lower the minimum age to run for both chambers of the Arizona Legislature from 25 to 18. Arizona, currently tied for the highest age requirement, would become the 13th state with a minimum age of 18.
Kari Lake Lost Election Because Republicans Voted for Others, Report Claims
Nearly 40,000 GOP-leaning voters in Arizona's Maricopa County backed Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, wrote down another candidate, or didn't vote at all.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Arizona Housing Fund issues first grants totaling $850K for creative projects
PHOENIX — The Arizona Housing Fund announced this week that four unique projects will receive grants totaling $850,000 to help address the state’s homelessness epidemic. The projects receiving the grants, which come after three years of private sector fundraising, include the development of shipping container micro-homes and hotel-to-apartment conversions.
A clerical error left a single mom without disability payments. Then an Arizona congressman stepped in to help
MESA, Ariz. — A single mom in Mesa became the victim of government bureaucracy after a clerical error left her without disability pay for six weeks. Laurel Hartmann, a retired auto plant worker, was scheduled to receive a monthly Social Security check for more than $2,000 on December 2.
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
KTAR.com
Details being worked out for Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ Arizona border visit, Gov. Hobbs says
PHONEIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs invited U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to see the border first-hand during her State of the State address on Jan. 9. Hobbs told reporters on Friday that details for his visit are being worked out with Mayorkas’ office. “We talked about...
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who Is the Richest Person In Arizona?
Ernest Garcia II is a billionaire businessman from Arizona who has made his fortune in the automotive industry. Garcia is the founder and CEO of DriveTime Automotive Group, the largest used car dealership chain in the United States.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
AZFamily
Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job" Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job." RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip. Updated:...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won’t ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing. “My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is...
