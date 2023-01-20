ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Will Kentucky make the NCAA Tournament?

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the start to the season that we all expected, but it looks like they might finally be turning the corner. Kentucky picked up their third win in a row on Saturday as they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies. Just a couple of weeks ago,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Tuesday Headlines: Vandy Gameday Edition

It’s game day for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they travel to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores. In what will be a late night at Memorial Gymnasium, it will also be another test as this Kentucky team looks to round the corner. Sitting at 13-6 (4-3) on...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
aseaofblue.com

Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Aggies

Don’t look now... But following their 76-67 defeat of Texas A&M on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have put together three consecutive wins in the past week. The start of January may have been ugly and even their recent wins haven’t been all that pretty, but the Wildcats seem to have figured things out on the basketball court.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

UK offers legacy recruit Chase Couch and sons of T.Y. Hilton, Chris Henry

Kentucky has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 wide receiver De'zie Jones (5-foot-11, 175), Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle 2025 defensive lineman Naim Jackson (6-foot-4, 245), Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2025 athlete Tayvon Smith (6-foot-6, 200), Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (6-foot-3, 170), Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman (5-foot-10, 178), Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne (6-foot-1, 200), Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2024 cornerback Kevon Gray (6-foot, 165), Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive lineman Kole Briehler (6-foot-3, 250), Washington (Mo.) 2024 offensive tackle Ryan Jostes (6-foot-6, 280), Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing 2024 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer (6-foot-6, 290), Zionsville (Ind.) 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton (5-foot-10, 170), Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Ashton Woods (6-foot-3, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6-foot-2, 205), Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace (6-foot-1, 197) and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross (6-foot-2, 165), Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy 2024 edge rusher Chase Couch (6-foot-4, 215), Avon (Conn.) 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines (6-foot-7, 280), and Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (6-foot-3, 278).
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. An article from Reader’s Digest mentions Lexington in the article, ‘The 14 most underrated U.S. Travel destinations to visit now’. The story praises Lexington’s public art scene, unique shopping, and elevated dining just to name a few.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again. The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days. It went into effect on January 20. Ball was placed on leave in November while...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As of Monday, Kentucky’s average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. What...
KENTUCKY STATE

