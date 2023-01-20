Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Pours Billions Into New Deal With Company Behind ChatGPT
Microsoft announced it is entering a third-round partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in a new multibillion-dollar investment. The company first entered a partnership with OpenAI in 2019 and confirmed its second round two years later as it endeavored to expand its AI-related products. The company will use the OpenAI partnership to...
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Cuts VR Staff and Leaves Questions About Its Metaverse Ambitions
After the dust cleared from Microsoft making moves to lay off over 10,000 employees—5% of its global workforce—it’s become apparent Microsoft isn’t merely taking a different tact on its virtual reality and mixed reality designs, it’s curtailing several of the major teams supposed to plant their virtual flag in the fledgling metaverse.
Gizmodo
iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account
If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
Gizmodo
ChatGPT's Premium Version Might Cost $42 Per Month
After soliciting opinions from its users via survey earlier this month, OpenAI has apparently settled on a price of $42 per month for the premium version of ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot. LinkedIn user Linas Beliūnas posted a screenshot of an interface that might have revealed the monthly $42 tier...
Gizmodo
Amazon Launches $5-a-Month Drug Prescriptions With New Prime Add-On
After years of openly flirting with disrupting the health care industry, Amazon went all out on Tuesday in its debut of RxPass, a new subscription service that provides Amazon Prime members with unlimited prescription medications for an additional $5 monthly fee. According to Amazon, RxPass is designed for people who...
Gizmodo
Mark Zuckerberg Says They're Finally Rolling Out Default End-to-End Encryption on Messenger
Messenger users may finally have a fully encrypted chatting service, though these folks may have to wait a few months before every single one of their group chats are finally secure. Meta announced Monday that Messenger users may soon be notified their service is being upgraded to facilitate end-to-end encryption...
