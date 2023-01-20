ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Microsoft Pours Billions Into New Deal With Company Behind ChatGPT

Microsoft announced it is entering a third-round partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in a new multibillion-dollar investment. The company first entered a partnership with OpenAI in 2019 and confirmed its second round two years later as it endeavored to expand its AI-related products. The company will use the OpenAI partnership to...
Gizmodo

Microsoft Cuts VR Staff and Leaves Questions About Its Metaverse Ambitions

After the dust cleared from Microsoft making moves to lay off over 10,000 employees—5% of its global workforce—it’s become apparent Microsoft isn’t merely taking a different tact on its virtual reality and mixed reality designs, it’s curtailing several of the major teams supposed to plant their virtual flag in the fledgling metaverse.
Gizmodo

iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account

If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
Gizmodo

ChatGPT's Premium Version Might Cost $42 Per Month

After soliciting opinions from its users via survey earlier this month, OpenAI has apparently settled on a price of $42 per month for the premium version of ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot. LinkedIn user Linas Beliūnas posted a screenshot of an interface that might have revealed the monthly $42 tier...
Gizmodo

Amazon Launches $5-a-Month Drug Prescriptions With New Prime Add-On

After years of openly flirting with disrupting the health care industry, Amazon went all out on Tuesday in its debut of RxPass, a new subscription service that provides Amazon Prime members with unlimited prescription medications for an additional $5 monthly fee. According to Amazon, RxPass is designed for people who...

