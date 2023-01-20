Read full article on original website
DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: which is best for PC gaming?
DirectX 12 is the latest graphics API that powers Windows 11, but many of the best PC games still either run on DirectX 11 or include an option to switch. Which should you choose?. Contents. DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: what’s the difference?. Should you use DirectX 12?. Although...
Is Apple’s Mac Mini M2 any good? Here’s what reviews say
Apple’s Mac Mini M2 looks like a welcome upgrade to the aging M1 model, but is it any good? After Apple’s disappointing debut of the M2 chip, this update to the Mac Mini seemed doomed for failure. But reviews say otherwise. TechCrunch’s Matt Burns wrote the Mac Mini...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to support Android’s new spatial audio feature
OnePlus has already let it be known that its next wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, are just around the corner. The new buds, as well as the OnePlus 11 smartphone, will officially launch at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023. But until now, we’ve been in the dark on almost all of the details. And while we still don’t know key facts like pricing and battery life, OnePlus has announced that the new noise-canceling buds will be among the first to support Android 13’s spatial audio feature.
Apple’s secret VR headset just got revealed in a huge leak
Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has revealed how Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will work in precise detail. It’s the clearest look yet at Apple’s top-secret project — potentially dubbed Reality Pro — as until now we’ve had to rely on disparate rumors from various unconnected sources.
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
The iPhone 15 Pro’s rumored new design is one I can’t wait for
Apple moved to a throwback design with flat edges for the iPhone 12 lineup, and that trend continues to date with the iPhone 14 series. All models of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 have had the same flat edges covering the phones. But if a new rumor is to be believed, things could change with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
The worst Macs of all time
Apple likes to portray its Macs as the best, most innovative computers in the world, so it can be easy to forget that the company has released some real stinkers over the years. Not every Apple computer has been a hit — some have been downright awful. In this...
The AI expert at Meta has some harsh criticism of ChatGPT
Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, is not impressed by ChatGPT, the wildly popular artificial intelligence technology that is making headlines daily. This might seem like an unexpected response, but Meta has its own AI program, and it has been making strong progress as well. For example, Meta’s translation AI can handle 200 languages, including some that are spoken but have no written form.
Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI
Microsoft revealed on Monday that it’s making a further investment in OpenAI, the company behind the much-talked-about AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. In a statement on its website, the computer giant described the move as a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar” investment, declining to offer more specific financial details. Recent reports, however, have suggested that Microsoft’s investment, which follows two others in 2019 and 2021, could be worth in the region of $10 billion.
This console generation isn’t about games or hardware. It’s about services
It’s been over two years since the start of the current console generation, which launched with a rocky start at the end of 2020. You’d think it’s been more than long enough to understand what it’s all about, but for many, there’s still confusion. That might be changing this year. As Tomas Franzese wrote earlier this month, 2023 could be the year where we finally see what games define this generation’s consoles, at least in terms of exclusives. He also noted that games could stop being cross-platform, launching on just current-gen consoles instead of simultaneously on last-gen ones.
I bought a $50 Apple Watch Ultra clone, and it blew me away
I test many tech products, explore them from weird angles, and write about them for a living. It’s a privilege, but every now and then, things get boring, and you start wishing for something that breaks the mold of being extraordinary. That’s when I discovered the Pebble Cosmos Engage, an Apple Watch Ultra lookalike that fares a little too well at being a copycat. It looks like an Apple Watch Ultra, acts like an Apple Watch Ultra, and only costs around $50.
Nvidia did AMD a huge favor by releasing the RTX 4070 Ti
When AMD released the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT, it was clear which of the two would be stealing the spotlight. The RX 7900 XTX is a solid GPU, and its weaker sibling is very much overshadowed by it. However, now that Nvidia launched its RTX 4070 Ti, there’s hope yet for AMD.
The best subreddits you should subscribe to in 2023
Chances are, if you’re interested in it, Reddit likely has a dedicated community for discussing it. These communities are known as “subreddits” and they can be a great place to talk about your interests with other like-minded people, find support, or get answers to your questions, whether they’re about your favorite shows or a new recipe you’re trying out.
Why the Nest Hub Max still rocks as a kitchen TV
Saturday mornings, more often than not, begin with the following things in the following order: Coffee. More coffee. Premier League football. More coffee. Pancakes. A French press takes care of the caffeine. Alton Brown is employed on the pancakes (it’s all about the buttermilk). As for a TV in the kitchen, it’s 2023 — we can do better. Like Mr. Brown, I loathe the unitasker and have had a Nest Hub Max on the counter since it was released in September 2019.
Asus’ ROG Azoth is somehow better than my custom gaming keyboard
I never thought I would prefer an off-the-shelf gaming keyboard over the custom mechanical keyboard I built last year. But here we are. When Asus announced its ROG Azoth, I knew immediately it was one of my most anticipated products of the year. Based on the spec sheet, it’s a piece of kit that sits among the best gaming keyboards you can buy. I didn’t expect it to be better than a custom, enthusiast-grade mechanical keyboard, though, and it is. Still, there are a couple of minors areas I’d like to see Asus improve with a version two.
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over 50% off — save over $1,200
If you’re working from home, you should get a dedicated work laptop, and it should be powerful. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,222 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $969 from its original price of $2,191. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is destroying AMD, even though it shouldn’t
Despite the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti has been reviewed poorly, Nvidia’s latest GPU seems to be doing well in terms of sales numbers — at least as far as the European market is concerned. According to newly published sales figures, Nvidia managed to sell a huge...
Apple’s secret spring event could be in yet more trouble
Waiting for new Apple products to launch, perhaps at the company’s rumored spring event? Well, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the whole thing might have been delayed and thrown into uncertainty. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlined the scene...
I replaced my kitchen TV with an Echo Show 15 — and I kinda liked it
For the better part of the last 20 years, my family has had a TV in our kitchen. It was the cheapest 19-inch flat screen I could find at the time — a 720p Sharp model — and we hooked it up to our cable connection and a Tivoli One speaker for better sound. It worked just fine — no complaints. But when Amazon asked if I wanted to try swapping that ancient rig out for something a bit more modern, like an Amazon Echo Show 15 with its latest Fire TV update, I figured why not? Three weeks into the experiment, here’s how it’s going.
