ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NBA Mock Draft: Who is going to get Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick on almost every NBA Mock Draft. How will he fit with the teams who could win the draft lottery?. Victor Wembanyama is a unique talent. A 7-foot-5 unicorn with elite shot-blocking potential who also handles the ball like a guard and can drain deep 3s off the dribble. We’re still months away from the NBA Draft lottery, let alone the actual NBA Draft, but things are already looking fairly clear.
FanSided

3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy