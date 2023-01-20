Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Kenny Pickett planning to work with WR in the offseason
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had an eventful rookie season, to say the least. After being the first-round pick of the Steelers after playing his college ball at Pitt, Pickett came in, worked hard and eventually took over the starting job. For Pickett, it was the longest season of his...
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Auburn football fans joke about Bryan Harsin becoming next Alabama OC
With Bill O’Brien departing Tuscaloosa to become the next New England Patriots offensive coordinator, there is a void at OC for the Crimson Tide — and Auburn football fans have the *perfect* option to replace O’Brien at Alabama: Bryan Harsin. Obviously, any time a Tigers fan or...
Yardbarker
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy. The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team's three-peat from 1991 to 1993. Grant...
Mike Greenberg Names 3 Quarterbacks New York Jets Need To Trade For
Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst and unabashed New York Jets fan, believes the franchise should trade for one of three quarterback options this offseason. "Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr. Any of them makes the #Jets a legit contender immediately. Make it happen," he wrote on Twitter Saturday. ...
NBA Mock Draft: Who is going to get Victor Wembanyama?
Victor Wembanyama seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick on almost every NBA Mock Draft. How will he fit with the teams who could win the draft lottery?. Victor Wembanyama is a unique talent. A 7-foot-5 unicorn with elite shot-blocking potential who also handles the ball like a guard and can drain deep 3s off the dribble. We’re still months away from the NBA Draft lottery, let alone the actual NBA Draft, but things are already looking fairly clear.
Cubs news: Trey Mancini already proving to be the ultimate teammate
Trey Mancini is already proving to be the ultimate teammate, and is willing to play any position necessary. Trey Mancini, the newest member of the Chicago Cubs, is already making all the right moves and doing what he can to be the ultimate teammate. A longtime member of the Baltimore...
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles target offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks who is out with his latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who sit one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, also own...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0