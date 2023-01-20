Read full article on original website
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
PCM Boys Wrestling’s Clark Lone Place Finisher at Ed Winger Invite
Competing on short rest following the Heart of Iowa Conference meet Friday night, the PCM boys wrestling team finished in 21st place at the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School. The Mustangs scored 22 points as team on the day, seven points behind fellow Heart of Iowa Conference school...
Indianola Wrestling Places Third at Winnetonka, Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA
Indianola Boys Basketball Stays Hot, Girls Fall to CCA. The #6 Indianola boys basketball team won a blowout non-conference game against Clear Creek-Amana Saturday on the road 86-53, while the #11 Indians girls fell to the #7 Clippers 47-34. The Indians boys put on a clinic in the first half...
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
Tigner wins 152-pound title at Urbandale as Warrior wrestlers finish 14th
Dominic Tigner’s thrilling championship run at 152 pounds was the highlight for Norwalk on Saturday as the Warrior boys wrestlers finished 14th in a loaded 24-team field at Urbandale’s Ed Winger Classic. Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament with 200 points, followed by 3A No. 3...
Twin Cedars Boys Bounced In The First Round Of BGC Play, Girls Host Lamoni
The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad was ousted from the Bluegrass Conference Tournament in first round action on Saturday by Lamoni 53-47. The Sabers endured runs of 9-1, and a 7-0 run to take control. Twin Cedars responded in the 2nd half but could not make it all the way back. Kasey Clark scored 15 points to lead the Sabers. Twin Cedars will play Moulton-Udell at Seymour in a consolation game on Monday. Meanwhile the girls will host Lamoni on Monday in a quarterfinal game. The Sabers beat the Demons back on December 20th that stopped a ten year, 11 game losing streak.
Knoxville 4th, Pleasantville 5th, SEW/MD 15th At I-35 Wrestling Meet
Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Oskaloosa
The Pella Christian Bowling teams traveled to Oskaloosa Saturday afternoon and despite a solid effort, were swept in the meet. The Eagles boys team fell to the Indians 2925-2176, while the P.C. girls dropped their match 2081-1946. The Pella Christian boys were led in the meet Saturday by Evan DeJong...
Pella Christian Basketball Hosts Des Moines Christian Monday Night
The Pella Christian basketball teams welcome long-time rival Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader. After falling to 2-13 overall on the season with a 53-43 loss to Oskaloosa Friday night, the Eagles girls basketball squad faces a difficult challenge Monday in a ranked Lions team. The Class 3A #6 ranked Des Moines Christian girls bounced back from a 24-point loss to Pella last Tuesday with a 25-point win over Pleasantville Friday night to improve to 12-3 on the winter.
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
Storm Basketball Splits at Coe
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team played one of their best games of the season Saturday at Coe College winning 69-56, while the Storm men couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Kohawks and fell 87-76 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm women started...
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
Melcher-Dallas Girls Roll Into Quarterfinals Of BGC Tournament
The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball Squad took care of business against Moulton-Udell in the 1st round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament with a 50-21 win over the Eagles. The Saints will advance to play Mormon Trail on Monday at Twin Cedars in the quarterfinals. Melcher-Dallas lost to Mormon Trail 59–53 on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6:00.
Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG
It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
Panthers Flex Their Muscles Against Cancer And Chariton
On an emotional night where survivors were honored and the fight against Cancer was the theme, the Knoxville Basketball Squads won two games. The girls took care of Chariton 48-37 and the boys rolled the Chargers 82–57 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls held control for most of the game building a lead as high as 21 with styfulling defense that held the Chargers to 22 points through three quarters. While Chariton made a run to get the lead down to eight at one point, the Panthers were never threatened, posting the 11 point win. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports they wanted to speed up Chariton and make the Chargers run to Knoxville’s speed.
