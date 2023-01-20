Three area schools wrestled at the Rich Gray Invitational at I-35 on Saturday. Knoxville finished the highest in 4th place out of 19 teams, Pleasantville was 5th, and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was 15th. The Panthers boasted of two individual champions in Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds while Tommy Booth of Pleasantville was the Trojans best finish at runner-up at 106 pounds. Knoxville will head to the South Central Conference Meet on Friday, where the Panthers are one of the favorites to take the team title. Pleasantville will host a quad with Lynnville-Sully, Panorama, and East Union on Thursday.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO