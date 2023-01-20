ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UFC 283 post-fight press conference video

The UFC 283 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 283

As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?
Jiri Prochazka targeting summer return from shoulder injury: ‘It’s getting much better than everybody expects’

Jiri Prochazka is coming to reclaim the light heavyweight title. At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominating display against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Shortly after the fight, Prochazka, who vacated the title in November after suffering a shoulder injury, sent a warning to the new champion, saying, “Congratulation. I’m coming.” And apparently Prochazka is coming sooner than most expected.
Charles Oliveira targets Islam Makhachev rematch in late 2023: ‘I had 10 minutes off on a bad night’

RIO DE JANEIRO — Charles Oliveira has his entire year planned. The former UFC lightweight champion is targeting an octagon return for May and wants an opponent big enough, one that “sells and the UFC thinks that I will fight for the belt next with a win.” by the end of 2023, he revealed during a Q&A with fans prior to the UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-ins Friday in Rio de Janeiro.
Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition bout against ex-Bellator fighter, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather is putting together quite a résumé of exhibition bouts since his retirement from professional competition. Now he’s booked his next matchup. On Monday, Mayweather announced that he’ll be facing ex-Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Chalmers also confirmed the fight via his own Instagram page, touting that “it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”

