UFC 283 post-fight show: Reaction to Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno title wins, Teixeira retirement
Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno played spoiler in a big way at UFC 283, leaving Rio de Janeiro with UFC gold wrapped around their waists after impressive performances against hometown heroes. Following the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2023, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to...
UFC 283 bonuses: A retiring former champion hangs up gloves with an extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a Brazilian former champion who called it a career. After UFC 283, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Ismael...
Glover Teixeira avoids major injuries in UFC 283 war with Jamahal Hill
RIO DE JANEIRO — Glover Teixeira displayed a huge heart in what ended up being his retirement fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, which went down Saturday night in Brazil, but he ultimately avoided major injuries. The 43-year-old veteran lost an unanimous decision in Rio de Janeiro after...
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
French featherweight Zarah Fairn dos Santos happy to fight at mother’s home country at UFC 283
Zarah Fairn dos Santos will be honoring her mother when she enters the octagon Saturday to face Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The French featherweight is the daughter of Maria Josi dos Santos — a Brazilian woman who happens to have the same name of her next opponent — and a Moroccan man.
UFC 283 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 283 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
Seeing Scott Jorgensen on a video game showed UFC 283 debutant Melquizael Costa he could be fighter
Retired bantamweight Scott Jorgensen scored some big wins throughout his MMA career, but he never won a major championship. For UFC 283 debutant Melquizael Costa, sharing an aspect of Jorgensen’s appearance served as inspiration. Costa, who like Jorgensen has vitiligo, had to go through a lot before accepting himself....
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 283
As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?
Jiri Prochazka targeting summer return from shoulder injury: ‘It’s getting much better than everybody expects’
Jiri Prochazka is coming to reclaim the light heavyweight title. At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominating display against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Shortly after the fight, Prochazka, who vacated the title in November after suffering a shoulder injury, sent a warning to the new champion, saying, “Congratulation. I’m coming.” And apparently Prochazka is coming sooner than most expected.
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, John Kavanagh, Luke Rockhold, and Sayif Saud
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 283 and another wild weekend in combat sports. 2 p.m.: Fortis...
UFC 284 main card announced: Islam Makhachev meets Alexander Volkanovski in champion vs. champion headliner
The UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2023 features one ifs biggest matchups of the year. On Saturday’s UFC 283 broadcast, the main card for UFC 284 on Feb. 11 was officially set, with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the 155-pound title in the main event.
Charles Oliveira targets Islam Makhachev rematch in late 2023: ‘I had 10 minutes off on a bad night’
RIO DE JANEIRO — Charles Oliveira has his entire year planned. The former UFC lightweight champion is targeting an octagon return for May and wants an opponent big enough, one that “sells and the UFC thinks that I will fight for the belt next with a win.” by the end of 2023, he revealed during a Q&A with fans prior to the UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-ins Friday in Rio de Janeiro.
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be in his corner at UFC 284
At UFC 284, Makhachev defends his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a battle of the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and he will do so without his longtime friend, teammate, and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in his corner. Speaking with Fox Sports Australia over the weekend,...
Floyd Mayweather books next exhibition bout against ex-Bellator fighter, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather is putting together quite a résumé of exhibition bouts since his retirement from professional competition. Now he’s booked his next matchup. On Monday, Mayweather announced that he’ll be facing ex-Bellator fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Chalmers also confirmed the fight via his own Instagram page, touting that “it doesn’t get much bigger than this for me.”
Sage Northcutt set to return after four-year layoff at ONE on Prime Video 10
Sage Northcutt will return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since 2019. Promotional officials confirmed on Monday that Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at One Championship’s upcoming U.S. debut, which takes place May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. Northcutt will make the walk...
