As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?

1 DAY AGO