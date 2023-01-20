Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off the shoulder.

The passenger of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was transported to Memorial Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Ogeechee Road between Elk and Silk roads was closed for hours but has since reopened.

GSP is investigating the crash.