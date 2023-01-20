Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 and Winston-Salem native, returns home to close racial and gender gaps in classical music

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The North Carolina Wen Hua Chinese School will host a gala in Winston-Salem to celebrate the Chinese culture in The Triad for Lunar New Year.
Leaders with the North Carolina Wen Hua Chinese School will host a gala in Winston-Salem to celebrate the Chinese culture. The school hosts its classes at Speas Global Elementary School on Polo Road in Winston-Salem. It offers many resources including 14 Chinese language classes, painting, chess, and many events to...
Fighting homelessness in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Homeless Point-in-Time Count is a one-day, unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County. The count, coordinated by United Way of Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, helps determine the extent of homelessness in our community. The data collected is used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.
'A really great day for the Triad:' Greensboro Urban Loop officially open to traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Greensboro Urban Loop opening. The final 4-mile stretch of the 49-mile loop on interstate Interstate 840 is complete. “This is absolutely wonderful. This has been 56 years in the making," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan...
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
Brother of Campus Walk fire victim opposing Janet Danahey's parole eligibility
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the state parole board considers whether to free the woman who killed four people in a deadly fire, the brother of one of her victims opposes her release. Janet Danahey set fire to the Campus Walk apartments in Greensboro on February 15, 2002, killing four...
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
Woman found dead on Banner Ave., in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem seeing a rise in crime and violence. Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a woman discovered Sunday on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue. According to officers, they got a call about an unconscious...
Family and friends hold peace gathering for 12-year-old killed in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a sea of blue to pay tribute to 12-year-old Enedy Morales at Weston park Friday evening. Morales was with her sister at Weston park Sunday when a fight broke out and shots were fired, killing Enedy. During Friday's peace gathering, family members and loved...
A retired Winston-Salem police chief reflects on the job as city hires next chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A retired Winston-Salem police chief is reflecting on her time in office in the early 2000s. This comes as the city narrowed it down to four finalists to become the next chief. News 2 spoke with Patricia Norris to get insight on what the next chief...
Urban Loop final section is officially open, connecting all of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The Greensboro Urban Loop's final section, stretching from N. Elm Street to Highway 29, is officially open. NCDOT officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the decades-long project coming to a completion. At noon, the last stretch of the highway officially opened to...
38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
Greensboro Police Department held cookout for the unsheltered while helping those in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a beautiful day to pull out the grill Saturday afternoon. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, slaw you name it. The Greensboro Police Department and GuilfordWorks did just that. They were hands-on as they were helping feed those in need, including Community Relationship Officer Guy.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
