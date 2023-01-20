Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 and Winston-Salem native, returns home to close racial and gender gaps in classical music

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Homeless Point-in-Time Count is a one-day, unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County. The count, coordinated by United Way of Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, helps determine the extent of homelessness in our community. The data collected is used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.

