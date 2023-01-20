Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Governor Walz to Unveil Full State Budget Proposal
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils the remaining areas of his state budget proposal this afternoon (Tuesday 1 p-m) in Saint Paul. The governor has already rolled out some key areas, including education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school breakfast and lunch; the 12-billion-dollar pricetag equals about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus. Opponents say it’s more money for a system that hasn’t delivered results. The governor’s four-billion-dollar economic development plan includes paid family and medical leave plus “finishing the job” on high-speed internet in rural Minnesota. And he’s proposing 300 million dollars in public safety aid to local governments — which House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth calls “dramatically short” when “Minnesota is facing unprecedented levels of crime.”
hot967.fm
Governor Walz Proposing 300M For Public Safety Plan
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Walz is proposing his public safety, health, and housing plan. The plan includes nearly a billion dollars for housing initiatives and 300-million dollars for local governments to spend on safety. The budget plan also includes additional allocations for community supervision, law enforcement recruitment and retention, and body cameras. The governor’s budget plan also aims to expand kids’ eligibility for the state’s Medicaid program.
hot967.fm
Walz, Democrats Proposing Billions In New Education Spending
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a nearly one-point-five billion dollar funding increase for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Walz’s plan also includes more than 700 million over the next two years to pay for special education services and around 200-million a year for free meals for all students.
hot967.fm
Walz to unveil complete state budget plan Tuesday
Governor Tim Walz unveils his complete state budget plan tomorrow (Tues), after giving Minnesotans a glimpse of key parts last week. Twelve billion dollars — about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus — would go for education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school lunch and breakfast for all students regardless of income:
Governor Walz wants $300 million for public safety spending
Governor Walz is proposing spending $300 million on public safety, expanding access to quality healthcare, increasing spending to combat the opioid crisis and investing $1.5 billion in affordable housing to help prevent homelessness before it occurs.
redlakenationnews.com
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to "fully fund" public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are...
hot967.fm
‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee
(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
krrw.com
Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House
(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
Why some want to make public spending on political campaigns in Minnesota less like Menards rebates
Minnesota has a three-decade-old way for the public to make campaign contributions using tax dollars that most members of the public don’t know about. Or use. Because even if they are aware, all they have to do to use it is make a donation of $50, get a receipt, fill out a form, mail it in or file on a government website and wait for two state agencies to verify their eligibility. Then they get a check. What percentage of Minnesotans use the system? The number is in the single digits.
hot967.fm
Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
hot967.fm
MN Ranks 8th Best State To Retire
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota is one of the best states for retirement. That’s according to a new WalletHub report that looked at affordability, health-related factors, and quality of life for retirees in all 50 states. Minnesota ranked eighth overall. The top three states were Virginia, Florida, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky came in last.
ccxmedia.org
Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate
A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
Minnesota House bill aims to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
St. Paul, Minn. -- A proposal moving forward at the capitol aims to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters, which have soared in communities across the state over the last couple of years. The legislation creates new criminal penalties for the possession or sale of the car part, which is part of an exhaust system containing valuable precious metals in it. The proposal also spells out new requirements for scrap dealers looking to buy the catalytic converters, including having markings on the part identifying the car it once belonged to, or getting a copy of the vehicle's title or registration from the...
hot967.fm
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
hot967.fm
MDH, COVID-19 Community Coordinators Extend Contract
The Minnesota Department of Health extends its contract with 48 community partners to combat the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Community Coordinators serve communities hit the hardest by the disease. The project began in October 2020 and will now continue through June 2024. About the Author: Ashley Hanley.
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
willmarradio.com
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
hot967.fm
Walz economic development budget includes paid family/medical leave, broadband expansion
Paid family and medical leave — one prominent part of Governor Tim Walz’s state budget plan to invest in Minnesota’s economic future. Backers contend it not only helps families take care of loved ones, but also makes Minnesota more attractive to badly-needed workers. The governor says:. “I’m...
kfgo.com
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus preparing for possibility of legal cannabis
ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing for the possible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state this year. Vice President Rob Door said The MN Gun Owners Caucus doesn’t take a position on the legalization of cannabis, but the organization does believe that those who partake of legal products whether through the medical or recreational arena should not lose their constitutional rights for having done so.
Comments / 0