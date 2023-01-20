ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of his interceptions led to 49ers field goals,... The post Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
