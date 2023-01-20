Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid have heated exchange on sidelines after injury
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded with head coach Andy Reid to go back in the game after suffering an ankle injury against the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes did not want to be sidelined because of an ankle injury and he let Andy Reid know it. It wasn’t hard to read the...
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of his interceptions led to 49ers field goals,... The post Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
sportszion.com
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear
Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back ...
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury. It’s like the scene written right from the movies. The dream quarterback gets injured right before the big game. It couldn’t have been written any worse for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fans watched as Patrick Mahomes wobbled to the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
The Bills-Bengals game showed how far Tony Romo has truly fallen off as an announcer
There was a time when Tony Romo was the latest, greatest thing to happen to football announcing. In the form of elaborate play predictions, he offered insightful analysis and energy that had fans engaged quite well with CBS’s main NFL broadcast. That time has now passed. As the Cincinnati...
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach
The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
