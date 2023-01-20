ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police express concerns about vandalism in Crescent Township

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Crescent Township said they want to talk with a group of teenagers about criminal mischief and trespassing. The police chief said the group of teens was captured on surveillance video Sunday inside of the closed private property of West Penn Aggregates on Main Street.
wtae.com

Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Police in North Huntingdon say these three...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

Teen critically injured in McKeesport shooting

A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just before 2:30 p.m. First responders found a teenage boy, who was not identified,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

SWAT investigation in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar called off

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation took place in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police were at the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned from police that the incident started as an execution of an arrest warrant that turned into a barricade situation. Police have since...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three injured in overnight Braddock shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured after a shooting in Braddock early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, according to a state police release. All victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. State police say the investigation...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigate carjacking of Uber driver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. The driver reported two males took his white Nissan at gunpoint in the area of Charles and Amanda streets around 1 a.m. The driver was responding to a customer pickup, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was not injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

40-year-old man killed after Pa. shooting: report

A man was killed following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Sunday, according to a story from WPXI. Dispatchers with Allegheny County told the news outlet that police and first responders were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller had told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

