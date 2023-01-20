Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop
PITTSBURGH — A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems. During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.
wtae.com
Closer look: Pittsburgh youth curfew, restrictions on police traffic stops not enforced
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has two different Public Safety ordinances currently making headlines, neither of which is currently being enforced. One is a youth curfew; the other prohibits police from making traffic stops solely for minor "secondary" violations. Pittsburgh's curfew law has been on the books since 1995, but hasn't...
Dentist moving practice out of downtown due to uptick in criminal activity
“I mean, foot traffic’s down, the optics on the street are horrible, I mean the exploding homelessness, open drug use is a huge problem,” said Dr. Christopher Hayner on The Big K Morning show.
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
wtae.com
Police express concerns about vandalism in Crescent Township
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Crescent Township said they want to talk with a group of teenagers about criminal mischief and trespassing. The police chief said the group of teens was captured on surveillance video Sunday inside of the closed private property of West Penn Aggregates on Main Street.
wtae.com
McKeesport High School locked down after possible weapon found in backpack
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police responded to McKeesport High School Monday following reports of a student with a gun. The high school was put on lockdown. Officers did a search and found a look-a-like weapon in a student's backpack. One mother says she is shaken by the situation. "They should...
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Police in North Huntingdon say these three...
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
Teen critically injured in McKeesport shooting
A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just before 2:30 p.m. First responders found a teenage boy, who was not identified,...
West Mifflin police seeking public’s help to find missing juvenile
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Yashua Strong was last seen in West Mifflin on Jan. 21. Strong is 6′1 and 275 pounds. Police said Strong is known to frequent Pittsburgh’s South Side and Downtown....
wtae.com
Brackenridge police officers return to patrols for first time since Chief Justin McIntire's slaying
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge’s three remaining full-time police officers returned to work Sunday for the first time since their police chief, Justin McIntire, was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2. “This was a tragedy. It was not only the loss of our police chief, but...
wtae.com
SWAT investigation in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar called off
PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation took place in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police were at the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned from police that the incident started as an execution of an arrest warrant that turned into a barricade situation. Police have since...
wtae.com
Three injured in overnight Braddock shooting
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured after a shooting in Braddock early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, according to a state police release. All victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. State police say the investigation...
Pennsylvania Professor Fatally Stabbed By Wife In Murder-Suicide Incident. Is Marriage Failure The End Of The World?
A professor was found stabbed to death in what has been ruled a murder-suicide incident, in his home in Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania. His wife who was found stabbed also had a self-inflicted gun shot.
Pittsburgh police investigate carjacking of Uber driver
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. The driver reported two males took his white Nissan at gunpoint in the area of Charles and Amanda streets around 1 a.m. The driver was responding to a customer pickup, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was not injured.
Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department expands police dog program
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is adding another police dog to its force. Veegee, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be flown from Oregon to Pittsburgh this week and begin training to earn a police certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association. Upon completing several months of training,...
Man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
40-year-old man killed after Pa. shooting: report
A man was killed following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Sunday, according to a story from WPXI. Dispatchers with Allegheny County told the news outlet that police and first responders were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller had told...
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
Comments / 6