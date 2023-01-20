ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Downtown bridge on Broadway to get facelift to accommodate growth

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
A big upgrade is coming to Music City's most famous Broadway. City leaders announced the Broadway Bridge will be transformed as the rest of downtown continues to grow.

The Broadway Bridge starts just past the 1200 Broadway building and then ends near Union Station and the Grand Hyatt. It's widely used every day by locals and tourists.

Overall the bridge will have a cleaner look to it with more greenery and larger sidewalks. The city said renovations are happening as car and pedestrian traffic is expected to only increase over time.

Utility work is already underway and pre-demolition work is set to begin next month. This means the six-lane bridge will be narrowed to four lanes, two in each direction. Then for two months in the summer, the bridge will be closed completely.

The full reconstruction is expected to be complete in October.

