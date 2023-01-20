Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 08:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 20:33:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Little Wabash River Clay City 18 12.9 Tue 8 AM 11.6 17.2 18.1
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Daviess; Jackson; Jennings; Lawrence; Martin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions impacting the morning commute. Lingering snow showers could maintain slick patches on roads for the afternoon commute as well.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Knox; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in the pre- dawn hours with the second wave mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.
