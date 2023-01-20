ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used Airbnb to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Young man dies in fiery crash on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out.   "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI

