Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used Airbnb to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk man runs red light, kills innocent driver in Macomb County while out on bond, prosecutors say
WARREN, Mich. – A man who was out on bond for a previous intoxicated driving incident ran a red light while drunk and killed an innocent driver in Macomb County over the weekend, prosecutors said. The crash happened Saturday (Jan. 21) at 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one. Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor. But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended...
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Man found dead 35 years ago had tattoo of heart with ‘Kay’ on forearm
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A man found dead in Wayne County 35 years ago still hasn’t been identified. The man is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 to 25. His body was found on Jan. 27, 1988. He had a tattoo of a heart...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
Young man dies in fiery crash on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out. "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas. The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit. Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached...
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
Comments / 0