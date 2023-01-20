JONESBORO, Ark. – A shooting happened just before 8 PM Thursday in Jonesboro, according to JPD PIO Sally Smith. Around 7:54 PM on January 19, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith told NEA Report. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to an area hospital.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO