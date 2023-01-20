Read full article on original website
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said it will begin as rain for many on Tuesday afternoon. He expects the rain to change to snow between 6 and 10 p.m. along and...
School district prepares for winter weather
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm approaching, the Batesville School District is making preparations. The first concern is the roads. As a state of choice school, the district has many students that live far away. “We have students from Newport sometimes, Concord, sometimes we have kids from Melbourne,...
Covid ticks upward in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A contagious variant of Covid could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the most new cases with a total of 201. Dr. Tasha Starks, director of physician...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - – A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
City urges residents to conserve water during well upgrades
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock will be making upgrades to the city well on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The City of Black Rock announced the upgrade on Monday on social media. With this upgrade, the city does not anticipate a loss of water but asks everyone...
Mammoth Spring School District awarded thousands for chemistry of foods program
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A handful of schools across North Arkansas received thousands of dollars for hands-on learning. One of those schools is Mammoth Spring, which received around $8,814.53 for a career and technical education program. The school says the money will be used toward its chemistry of foods...
Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas earns starting spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro alum continues to impress at the Division I level. Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas entered the starting five for the first time in early January, and she has now started four straight. In that stretch, she’s averaging over 7 points a game and just under...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Thursday night shooting in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A shooting happened just before 8 PM Thursday in Jonesboro, according to JPD PIO Sally Smith. Around 7:54 PM on January 19, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith told NEA Report. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
Parents concerned about lack of communication after nearby gunshot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are concerned about the lack of communication after a firearm was shot just two blocks from MicroSociety Elementary School and locals are thankful there were no children around. A Jonesboro woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg Monday...
Emergency crews respond to house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening. The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders. There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This story is...
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
