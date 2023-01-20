ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, NY

Ridley's Wreckage

12 Amazing Ghost Stories of New York State

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
98.1 The Hawk

Cheers! Did You Know That Beer Is Better In A Can?

Tuesday, January 24th is "Beer Can Appreciation Day" because on this date in 1935, beer was offered in cans for the very first time. It was from a New Jersey based brewery called Kruegers. Back then, getting canned had an entirely different meaning. Canned beer wouldn't really gain popularity until...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Gothamist

A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law

Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
wearebuffalo.net

Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
BUFFALO, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

