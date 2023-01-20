Midlothian man wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery New Year’s raffle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian man won big in a recent Virginia Lottery raffle game.

William Tucker said he was in the woods hunting when he decided to check his phone for the winning numbers of the Virginia Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. To his surprise, he had won $100,000.

Tucker told lottery officials that he immediately called his wife to grab the ticket and read him the numbers. The ticket was one of seven $100,000 winners and was bought at the New Market gas station at 3900 N Bailey Bridge Rd.

The six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester and Woodstock. Another 1,000 tickets won $500 each.

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Tucker — who works in property development — said he plans on buying a new vehicle, paying bills and enjoying the rest.

