Read full article on original website
CiCi D.
3d ago
I remember when people would give their eyeteeth to get on at the "T". It was the kind of job you could be comfortable with and retire from. Sad how things have changed !
Reply
2
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
WBUR
Stuck in traffic? This one's for you
Boston was recently named the second worst city for traffic congestion in the country and fourth worst in the world, according to INRIX’s 2022 global traffic scorecard. Today on The Common, Boston's Chief of Streets, Jascha Franklin-Hodge joins the show to discuss city efforts to make transportation safer, more efficient and less car-dependent across Boston.
WBUR
More Massachusetts districts are switching to electric school buses
In a school bus lot in Beverly, bus driver Henry Birkemouse starts up an electric school bus. A green light on the dashboard signals to the driver he can hit the accelerator. The bus resembles a traditional gas- or diesel-powered bus, yellow exterior and all, with the exception of the lettering on the hood that says "high voltage."
WBUR
'We'll keep going': After a Mega loss, here's the latest on the Allston megaproject
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Sheesh, even when it snows, some ski mountains can’t win. Watch out for ice this morning and make sure to finishing...
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
WBUR
Housing Check: Rent control in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is planning to propose a rent control policy that would cap yearly rent increases at 10%, citywide, with limited exceptions. However, Mayor Wu faces a steep uphill battle to push the policy through, with critiques of her plan coming from lawmakers, tenant groups and developers alike. Boston Globe reporter Emma Platoff joins The Common for the first part of a two-day deep-dive into efforts around affordable housing in Boston and the state.
WBUR
Wu’s rent control plan is groundbreaking. But is it enough?
Of the high-concept ideas that Mayor Michelle Wu brought to the Boston mayoral race in 2021, few have been as provocative and polarizing as rent control. While rent control is popular among the general public, politicians tend to be more wary of it. Some of this is reflective of the disproportionate influence of landlords and developers in politics: Both groups have far more lobbying power than renters. But some of the opposition to rent control also stems from concerns that placing limits on rent raises could potentially slow down the development of new housing stock, which is desperately needed.
WCVB
Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
BPDA Approves 207 E Street to be converted into Senior Housing
Here’s a press release from the Boston Planning and Development Agency re: 207 E Street. Live: 35 senior income-restricted units, one unit for a property manager. Work: Approximately 31 construction jobs, on-site property management, and resident services space. Connect: Located in close proximity to bus routes and the MBTA...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
While Boston’s COVID-19 numbers are declining, public urged to continue taking precautions
BOSTON — The number of COVID cases in Boston and new hospitalizations for the virus have declined since last week, but Boston public health officials say people should still take precautionary measures to stop the virus from spreading. Daily COVID-19 cases in Boston have decreased by 23% over the...
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
WBUR
Citing 'dire, destructive' housing market, Wu makes her case for rent control in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the case for plan to press for modified rent control in Boston, saying the measure is crucial to help keep residents in the city they call home. "It is such a dire destructive housing market out there right now, with people who have spent their whole lives here, who are raising their kids, who are giving back in every single way, getting pushed out," Wu said during an hour-long interview on WBUR's Radio Boston. "Not because they're not fighting to work and pay for what they can afford, but because that shock of a sudden dramatic increase is just not something you can plan for. It's not something that you can immediately reorient your lives to absorb."
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
WBUR
Dorchester native to lead city’s tourism and entertainment office
Mayor Michelle Wu has tapped John Borders IV, a Dorchester native who previously worked for the Boston Celtics, as her new director of tourism, sports and entertainment. He started the job Monday. As head of the office of tourism, sports and entertainment, Borders IV is tasked with pulling events, conventions,...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — At least five vehicles, including a box truck that rolled over, were involved in a crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield late Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 59 around 11:15 p.m. found multiple cars and a truck that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Comments / 2