Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the case for plan to press for modified rent control in Boston, saying the measure is crucial to help keep residents in the city they call home. "It is such a dire destructive housing market out there right now, with people who have spent their whole lives here, who are raising their kids, who are giving back in every single way, getting pushed out," Wu said during an hour-long interview on WBUR's Radio Boston. "Not because they're not fighting to work and pay for what they can afford, but because that shock of a sudden dramatic increase is just not something you can plan for. It's not something that you can immediately reorient your lives to absorb."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO