Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Aviation accident attorney weighs in on plane crash that killed 2 Cuyahoga County men
CLEVELAND, Ohio — "I am declaring an emergency. Our oil pressure is dropping." That was one of the last calls for help to air traffic control Thursday night, when a small plane heading to Cuyahoga County Airport crashed shortly after taking off from New York City. The crash tragically killed Baruch Taub and Binyamin Chafetz.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
News 12
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
spectrumnews1.com
Concrete shortages affecting completion time of projects
CLEVELAND — Apprentices at the Cement Masons Local 404 are learning the business. But the business needs concrete, and Union President Paul Metcalf said there’s a shortage of it. “Where we’re seeing the impact of it is with our contractors not being able to get the volume of...
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio company sues Lorain County Commissioners over communications system
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Commissioners are facing more fallout after voting down a new radio system earlier this month. 19 News has uncovered a lawsuit filed by Cleveland Communications, Inc. against the commissioners. The company was awarded the bid to provide a new communications system for police,...
Woman charged with OVI in fatal Eastlake hit-and-run
A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run late Friday that turned fatal, Eastlake police said.
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"
" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
akronjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish community remembers men killed in plane crash
Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz and Boruch Taub are being remembered by the Cleveland Jewish community for their devotion to their families, community and the Torah. The two men were killed Jan. 19 in a plane crash in New York state shortly after takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when the plane being piloted by Taub developed engine trouble and crashed about 1 mile from Westchester County Airport.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
cleveland19.com
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Body of kayaker who went missing from Sheffield Lake in Nov. found in western NY
The body of a 30-year-old kayaker who went missing from Lake Erie in the Sheffield Lake area in November was found Thursday in western New York, according to officials.
‘Don’t fall for it!:’ Solon police warning of new social media scam
The City of Solon Police Department is warning community members about a new social media scam that is surfacing in the area.
