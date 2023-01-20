ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Next storm system to bring rain, storms Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry for now but not dry for long! Rain associated with our next storm system will head our way tomorrow. Today it is all sunshine with highs near 60 degrees following a cold start this morning. Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There is a slight risk of a strong to severe storm. The rain will begin to exit Wednesday evening with sunshine returning Thursday. Cooler weather will return as well after a one day warm-up into the low 70s on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s, and maybe even 20s for some by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine but clouds will increase Sunday. A shower may be possible very late in the day.
live5news.com

Rain chances increase later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.
live5news.com

Drying out after the wettest single day since August!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday was the wettest single day at Charleston International Airport since August 29th. The daily rainfall total was 1.52″. Dry weather has returned to the Lowcountry, along with sunshine, as we head back to work and school. Expect a sunny and breezy day with highs near 60 degrees. The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
live5news.com

Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
live5news.com

Folly Beach Pier to close for parking lot renovations

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - More construction is coming to the Folly Beach Pier; this time, it is a renovation to the pier’s parking lot. The pier will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday. A couple of weeks ago, the pier reopened after a two-year construction...
live5news.com

Lanes reopen after crash on I-26 near Aviation Ave. exit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston have reopened a little more than a half-hour after a crash that prompted a backup for miles. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. It blocked the two left lanes, leaving only the right lane open. That prompted a backup of several miles with the estimated drive time between Summerville and downtown Charleston peaking at around 122 minutes.
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: Jan 23

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs.
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
live5news.com

Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 7 after fire in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday house fire in North Charleston.  The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.  Officials say the house fire happened on Shagbark Trail.  The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs […]
live5news.com

Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.
