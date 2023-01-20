CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry for now but not dry for long! Rain associated with our next storm system will head our way tomorrow. Today it is all sunshine with highs near 60 degrees following a cold start this morning. Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure quickly shifts from the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley. With the storm track to our west, warmer air and the chance of rain will slide our way tomorrow. We’ll turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible before lunchtime. The best rain chance will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a few storms even possible. There is a slight risk of a strong to severe storm. The rain will begin to exit Wednesday evening with sunshine returning Thursday. Cooler weather will return as well after a one day warm-up into the low 70s on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s, and maybe even 20s for some by Saturday morning. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine but clouds will increase Sunday. A shower may be possible very late in the day.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO