ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tips for working out at the office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Venus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition

The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy