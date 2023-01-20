Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s apprenticeship showcase is getting ready to host hundreds of students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley businesses and CTE students are getting ready for the upcoming apprenticeship showcase. More than 100 students from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Salem City public schools are going to meet with business leaders on Tuesday, January 31. The showcase will introduce students to apprentice...
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Previewing Saturday’s Bug Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Bug Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4-p.m. Ticket prices for the event vary. “Bug Festival 2023 features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing-off a huge variety of preserved (not alive) specimens from the museum’s entomology (insect) collections.”
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for working out at the office
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Venus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSET
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: LEAP Kitchen ensuring ‘ugly produce’ doesn’t go to waste
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Operation Butternut Squash at the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke. They found out Riverstone Organic Farm in Floyd had so much squash, it most likely would have spoiled before being sold. LEAP called on volunteers to help process 300 to 400 pounds of butternut squash....
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WDBJ7.com
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
WDBJ7.com
Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” explains what makes the perfect wedding dress
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off Sunday. Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding. Organizers say this year trending items have changed. “With the wedding gowns, it’s back to more...
Comments / 0