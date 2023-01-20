Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Freeport (FCX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FCX - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jan 25. The mining giant’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, while beat once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average.
Zacks.com
J&J (JNJ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, 2023 EPS View Upbeat
JNJ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings came in at $2.35 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 as well as our estimate of $2.21 per share. Earnings rose 10.3% from the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings exclude intangible amortization and some other special items. Including these items,...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From Leisure & Recreation Services Industry
LYV - Free Report) , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (. RCL - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) are likely to gain in their respective fields owing to the factors mentioned above. However, the industry has been bearing the brunt of high costs and the slow U.S. economy.
Zacks.com
Logitech's (LOGI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Match
LOGI - Free Report) reported mixed results in third-quarter fiscal 2023. The computer peripheral and software maker’s fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.14 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share and registered a year-over-year decline of 26%. The dismal bottom line reflects lower revenues along...
Zacks.com
Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Down 4.4% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
BOH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line, however, declined 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Revenue growth on higher net interest income and decent loan demand acted as tailwinds. However, a rise in expenses...
Zacks.com
Can Mastercard (MA) Sustain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
MA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.56, which indicates an improvement of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate matches the consensus mark.
Zacks.com
Raytheon Technologies' (RTX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Up Y/Y
RTX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share by 2.4%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 18% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, driven by tax benefits associated with legal entity and operational reorganizations.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Packaging Corp's (PKG) Q4 Earnings?
PKG - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, Packaging Corp’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Zacks.com
F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
FNB - Free Report) gained 1.2% in after-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents for the quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line reflects a 46.7% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 39 cents.
Zacks.com
Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
BRO - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The bottom line increased 19% year over year. The quarterly results reflected improved organic growth and higher net investment income, partly offset by higher expenses. Brown & Brown, Inc. Price,...
Zacks.com
Zions (ZION) Dips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
ZION - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 net earnings per share of $1.84 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The bottom line increased 37.3% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected earnings of $1.57 per share. Results were primarily aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), which was...
Zacks.com
Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, AUM Balance Down
IVZ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. The bottom line, however, plunged 54.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 33 cents. Results benefited from a decline in operating expenses. On the other hand,...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio
The consumer discretionary sector suffered the most in terrible 2022. The inflation rate was at a 40-year high. In order to combat mounting inflation, the Fed hiked the benchmark interest rate to its highest level in 15 years and its strict monetary tightening raised the risk-free market interest rate to a two-decade high. A higher interest rate is detrimental to growth sectors like consumer discretionary.
Zacks.com
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Certara, Inc. (CERT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
CERT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
SMBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would...
Zacks.com
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CZWI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Redwood Trust (RWT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
RWT - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock for Now
VEEV - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of a slew of product launches over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance, along with strong product adoption, is expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and forex woes persist.
Zacks.com
Park National (PRK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.71%. A...
