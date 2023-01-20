Read full article on original website
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races
Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022
Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars with outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand
A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Crooks Steal Almost $4k in Diesel Fuel From CNY Gas Station, Here’s How
Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel. That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.
Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?
Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Ounces of Narcotics, Illegal Guns Seized From Vehicles in CNY Sting
Several ounces of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were confiscated by New York State Police as part of a several-days long effort to crackdown on illegal drug and weapons trafficking in the city of Syracuse and town of Salina. The four-day operation conducted by NYSP's Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) out of Troop...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Get Ready to ‘Get the Led Out’ at Utica’s Historic Stanley Theatre
Get ready to be transported back in time for one night only! Get the Led Out, a premiere Led Zeppelin tribute band, will take the stage at Utica's historic Stanley Theatre on Saturday, February 4th:. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO)...
