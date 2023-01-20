ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races

Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022

Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars with outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand

A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ROME, NY
Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
HERKIMER, NY
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Marcy, NY
