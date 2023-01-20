ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
LADY LAKE, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
ORLANDO, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

