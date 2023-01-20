Read full article on original website
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Where to Dine in Disney SpringsEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven
A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location. The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
click orlando
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
Brooksville man strikes gold with $1 million 7-Eleven scratch-off lottery win
A Brooksville man struck gold when he won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Airport employee and Florida man charged with cocaine trafficking through Orlando Int’l Airport
An airline employee and passenger appeared in court after being charged for attempting to traffic cocaine through an airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Orlando, Florida. The passenger’s backpack was seized after a drug dog alerted officers to the illicit contents. The 2.25 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped...
