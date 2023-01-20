ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)

While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs Heat picks, best bets & player props

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A lot of folks from the Northeast tend to head to the Sunshine State around this time of year for...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to get some revenge against the Magic as the two teams meet up at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando. While the C’s beat the Magic the first time the two teams met in October, Orlando swept the two-game series in mid-December against Boston at TD Garden. That stretch was when the C’s were playing their worst basketball of the season while the Magic were looking like a young, dangerous team. Boston brings its nine-game win streak and 35-12 record into the game. Orlando is 17-29 on the season, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy