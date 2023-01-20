The Celtics will look to get some revenge against the Magic as the two teams meet up at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando. While the C’s beat the Magic the first time the two teams met in October, Orlando swept the two-game series in mid-December against Boston at TD Garden. That stretch was when the C’s were playing their worst basketball of the season while the Magic were looking like a young, dangerous team. Boston brings its nine-game win streak and 35-12 record into the game. Orlando is 17-29 on the season, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO