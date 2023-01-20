Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)
While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
Why Celtics said ‘unorthodox’ Magic give them issues after 3 straight losses to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics are still comfortably in first place in the East, they’re favored to go back to the NBA Finals and they’re one of the best teams in the league. Yet, the C’s have struggled immensely against a young Magic squad that’s third-to-last in the East — and that trend continued Monday.
MassLive.com
Celtics trade rumors: Willy Hernangomez drawing interest as center insurance for Boston (report)
The Celtics traded away one Hernangomez brother last season but may have an interest in acquiring his brother. A new report from EuroHoops indicates that Willy Hernangomez is on the trade radar of Boston and the Miami Heat as both teams look to upgrade their depth at the center position.
Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was ‘really happy’ for Jonathan Isaac’s return
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jonathan Isaac made his NBA return for the first time in more than 900 days, and the Celtics were right there to witness the standing ovation the big man received from the Amway Center crowd. Isaac wanted to guard Jayson Tatum on his first possession back — and the two have plenty of connections.
Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he should be off trade market in win over Raptors | Brian Robb
Payton Pritchard got his first chance at playing crunch time minutes this season for the Celtics on Saturday night and did not disappoint. The 6-foot-1 guard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the eventual game-winning 3 to help rally the Celtics to a 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Celtics vs Heat picks, best bets & player props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A lot of folks from the Northeast tend to head to the Sunshine State around this time of year for...
Jayson Tatum explains bizarre third quarter exit in Celtics’ loss to Magic
The Celtics got a bit of a scare on Monday night when All-Star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic abruptly after giving a foul midway through the third quarter. The forward was grimacing and grabbing at his midsection as he left the floor and headed straight to the locker room with team trainers.
FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus bets instantly for NBA, college hoops this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy night in hoops deserves a no-brainer welcome offer, so lock in our FanDuel promo code links here and...
BetMGM bonus code: NBA, CBB, NHL $1,000 first bet insurance
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can use our links to activate the latest BetMGM bonus code offer. Click here to make your first...
Robert Williams injury: Celtics big man out because of left knee hyperextension
TORONTO — The Celtics got bad news in the form of two separate injuries to two starters in Saturday’s game against the Raptors. And that comes with Jayson Tatum already out because of left wrist soreness. Robert Williams III was ruled out at halftime for the rest the...
Jayson Tatum injury: Celtics star returns to Magic game after going to locker room
ORLANDO, Fla. — Boston star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter with what appeared to be a rib injury. Celtics fans got to exhale, though, when Tatum checked back into the game later in the third quarter. He was still grabbing at his side a bit, but Tatum was back on the court.
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to get some revenge against the Magic as the two teams meet up at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando. While the C’s beat the Magic the first time the two teams met in October, Orlando swept the two-game series in mid-December against Boston at TD Garden. That stretch was when the C’s were playing their worst basketball of the season while the Magic were looking like a young, dangerous team. Boston brings its nine-game win streak and 35-12 record into the game. Orlando is 17-29 on the season, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari updates his rehab process amid travels with team (report)
Danilo Gallinari has been a mainstay on the Boston bench this season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last summer. In an interview with Italian blog Around the Game, the veteran forward opened up about his time with the Celtics and where he is at in the recovery process.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0