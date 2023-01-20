Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Hershey wrestling bests Northern 49-20 in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown
The Trojans got pins from Ben Farr (127), Matt Locklier (160), and Cory Schaffer (285) while benefitting from four forfeits to score a decisive Keystone Division win on Monday night. Northern’s Joel McClintock (145) and Cole Bartram (189) picked up pins in the loss for the Polar Bears.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 24, 2023
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Central York 63-51 in nonconference play
Central Dauphin fell behind early and was unable to recover as the Rams dropped a 63-51 decision to Central York Monday. The Panthers led 31-25 by halftime and outscored the Rams 32-26 in the second half to seal the nonconference win. The trio of Georgios Arahovas, Keon Dockens, and Wayne...
Lauren Wahlers, Cadyn Eismann lead Lower Dauphin girls to emphatic victory over Hershey
Lower Dauphin left no doubt as the Falcons coasted to a 47-12 Mid-Penn Keystone win against Hershey Monday. The Falcons led 25-11 by the intermission and allowed just 1 second-half point to seal the victory. Nine different players tallied points for the Falcons in a well-balanced offensive outing. Lauren Wahlers...
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd adds another college opportunity
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd said he now has two college opportunities. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior, who can play several different positions, said he recently added Lincoln to his list. He also claims an offer from Wheeling. Shepherd...
Brooke Barwick, Hannah Ruohoniemi pace Line Mountain girls hoops in 49-31 win over Greenwood
Line Mountain built a sizable early lead and never looked back en route to a 49-31 victory against Greenwood Monday. The Eagles led 30-14 by halftime and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick and Hannah Ruohoniemi combined for 24 points to spark the Eagles...
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer claims two more college opportunities
Things continue to heat up for Cedar Cliff senior kicker Derek Witmer. The 6-foot-185 pounder said he added Shippensburg and Clarion to his list of opportunities last week. He also claims offers to play at Cal U (PA), Lock Haven and Hudson Valley Community College. The 6-foot, 190 pounder was...
Strong fourth quarter propels Gettysburg girls hoops to 41-40 comeback win over Hanover
Gettysburg trailed for most of the contest but the Warriors strung together a strong fourth-quarter rally to secure a spirited 41-40 comeback victory against Hanover Monday. The Warriors trailed 35-28 at the end of the third quarter before a 13-5 run in the final stanza delivered the hard-fought win. Madeline...
Red Land girls hoops snap four-game skid with 42-39 nonconference win over Northern Lebanon
Red Land overcame an early deficit and held off a comeback bid to secure a tightly-contested 42-39 victory against Northern Lebanon Monday. The Patriots fell behind 12-4 in the first quarter but roared back with a 30-10 run to take a commanding, 12-point lead by the fourth quarter. The Vikings pressed the Patriots with a strong fourth quarter but the comeback bid ultimately fell just short.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney says he is up to four college football offers
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney said he now has four college opportunities. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior receiver/defensive back said Shippensburg was the first to offer. Since, he said he has added Lake Erie College, Kutztown and Clarion to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow
Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
Cumberland Valley freshman OL Tyler Merrill gets his second college offer
Make that two college offers for Cumberland Valley offensive tackle Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman said that Kent State has joined the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from Akron. “I think a lot of my hard work has paid off, and it’s definitely not going...
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney lands his second college football offer
Marcus Sweeney is now up to two college football opportunities. The Hershey senior receiver said that he added East Stroudsburg to his list late last week. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder also claims an offer from Shippensburg. He finished last season with 1,132 yards — 758 on 38 receptions, 375 rushing...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas makes his college pick
Ezeekai Thomas is off the market. The Carlisle standout senior safety told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at IUP. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I went on two visits at IUP, and I knew as soon as I stepped on...
Cumberland Valley LB Bryce Beutler makes his college pick
Bryce Beutler put together a pretty good high school career at Cumberland Valley, and he says he hopes to continue playing well in college. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Beutler told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at Millersville. “They have...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds another ACC offer
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke is now up to five college offers. The latest came from Boston College Monday. He also claims offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Kent State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver caught 25 passes for 412 yard and six touchdowns last season. Check out his film below:
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
FOX43.com
Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0