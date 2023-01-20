ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Red Land girls hoops snap four-game skid with 42-39 nonconference win over Northern Lebanon

Red Land overcame an early deficit and held off a comeback bid to secure a tightly-contested 42-39 victory against Northern Lebanon Monday. The Patriots fell behind 12-4 in the first quarter but roared back with a 30-10 run to take a commanding, 12-point lead by the fourth quarter. The Vikings pressed the Patriots with a strong fourth quarter but the comeback bid ultimately fell just short.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow

Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds another ACC offer

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke is now up to five college offers. The latest came from Boston College Monday. He also claims offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Kent State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver caught 25 passes for 412 yard and six touchdowns last season. Check out his film below:
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

