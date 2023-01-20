Read full article on original website
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Approve ‘School Choice’ Plan
(Radio Iowa) Most Republicans in the Iowa legislature have voted for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top 2023 priority — a bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. Reynolds plans to sign it into law later this (Tuesday) morning. Republican Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake opened yesterday’s (Monday’s) House debate by saying the bill is about freedom.
Missouri Senators Discuss Teacher Pay Bump To $38,000/Year
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson’s new state budget proposal includes putting $250 million into a new rainy day fund for public and charter school education. Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of Independence, supports the fund, which aims to minimize the financial impact to public education when the economy slows down…
Governor’s State Budget Proposal Designates $28k for 988 Hotline Services
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions in Kansas City, Mo. Parson on Thursday, Oct, 14, 2021 condemned the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
Parson’s Proposal to Boost Missouri State Worker Pay is Front and Center Today
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to boost state worker pay is front and center today. Alisa Nelson reports. The Budget Committee’s work is scheduled to begin at noon.
Representative Encouraging Senior Applicants For Scholarship Opportunity
Mazzie Boyd. Photo by Mazzie Boyd for State Representative. Missouri 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd is alerting Missouri female high school seniors to a scholarship opportunity that is available. The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of...
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Missouri DED Announces Broadband Grants For Regional Recipients
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has announced $261 million dollars in ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program awards to 60 recipients in Missouri. The awards are intended to expand and improve internet access statewide. The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants, including traditional internet providers as...
Missouri Veteran’s Mental Health And Suicide Report
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Missouri’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average. In 2019, 188 Missouri veterans died by suicide. State Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City, Chairman of the House Veterans Committee, has presented a report to another House...
Missouri Task Force Makes Recommendations to Better Serve Alzheimer’s Patients
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature will consider a statewide task force’s recommendations to better serve the state’s Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Jerry Dowell, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the task force recommends increasing the number of healthcare workers and better educating them about the disease.
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
St. Joseph Teen Injured in Platte County Crash Sunday Night
A Saint Joseph teen suffered injuries in a Platte County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:45 Sunday night on I-29, at mile marker 4.4, as 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Craig M. Guyton drove northbound. Troopers say Guyton changed lanes to avoid...
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
St. Joseph Police Investigating Death After Body Found Sunday Night
Saint Joseph Police are investigating a reported death after allegedly discovering a body Sunday night. Reports say police confirmed the body on South 20th Street after receiving reports around 10:30 Sunday evening. Authorities say they found the body in a vehicle and will conduct an autopsy.
