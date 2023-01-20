Read full article on original website
CASA Lunch and Learn to be held on National Soup Day
National Soup Day is Friday, February 3rd. The public is invited to a CASA Lunch and Learn session on National Soup Day. CASA, court-appointed special advocates, in the Heart of Texas serve children in Brown, Comanche and Mills counties. By attending this event, perhaps bringing a fried or co-worker, you...
Julie Clark, 72
Julie Clark, 72, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas. A private interment of ashes ceremony will be held in Ouray, CO, on a later disclosed date where her family and friends will share memories and honor her life as she wished. Julie Clark was born on...
Rachel “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge, 58
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, 62, of Brownwood
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
Lillie M. Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Lillie M. Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
George Benton, 76, of Bangs
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
County Commissioners Approve Bids for Tile and Foundation Work at Juvenile Detention Center
Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning, January 23, where sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 in Brownwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Interment will be at Talpa Cemetery in western Coleman County. Survivors:. Parents – Dawnya and David Plumley.
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, January 24, at 9:00 am at City Hall in the Council Meeting Room. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
