Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Six Southeast Idaho residents die of flu in past month

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is sad to announce that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month. Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials would like to express their condolences to the families of the people who have died. This brings the total number of deaths due to influenza, in Idaho, this flu season to 49. It is important...
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature

If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
MIX 106

Who Gets The Dog In An Idaho Divorce?

As of Jul. 22, 2022, Hello Prenup reports 87 million American households have pets, and 95% of those pet owners love them like family. But who gets the fur baby when any one of those 87 million households experiences a divorce? In the eyes of the law, pets aren’t people, they’re possessions.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Idaho?

Frank VanderSloot is an American businessman and billionaire from Idaho, who is the founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a wellness company that produces and sells a wide range of health and wellness products. He is also known for his philanthropy and his political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberals Want Facebook to Silence Critics of Idaho Wind Farms

When Lefty doesn’t get what Lefty wants, then Lefty changes the rules. Across the country, wind and solar projects proposed for public lands are being shot down by local governments. Councils and commissions are responding to their constituents by pulling the plug, creating moratoriums, or using existing zoning regulations. The left claims it’s because the yokels must be misinformed. Check out this link. Liberals claim you’re being fed lies. Because, after all, deep down we all want to look out our windows at massive wind turbines!
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
