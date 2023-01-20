Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
KVUE
Timeline: Widespread rain on Tuesday; strong storms possible southeast of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday will bring some of the best rainfall that Central Texas has seen in quite some time, but it's also a day where we need to keep an eye out for some strong storms and localized flooding. In fact, Tuesday will be quite the weather day...
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence
AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
Water line installation for Austin's tallest tower could close portion of Red River Street for several weeks
AUSTIN, Texas — A portion of Red River Street could soon shut down as crews work to install a waterline for a new tower in Downtown Austin. According to a city memo, the Austin Transportation Department has received a permit request from the 98 Red River site – or the Waterline tower – to close the street from East Cesar Chavez to Driskill streets so that crews can install chilled water lines. They have estimated construction to last around 20 weeks, including a full roadway closure in the area to last four weeks.
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
KVUE
How to stay safe in the bathroom
AUSTIN, Texas — Although most people believe the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home, the bathroom is frequently overlooked for people of all ages. January is National Bath Safety Month and because more than 200,000 people are hurt in bathrooms every year, the Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is providing tips to help reduce those numbers.
The Austin real estate cool-off: Home prices down from a year ago and staying on the market longer
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you looking for more signs that the housing market in Austin is cooling down?. According to a report issued Friday by Zillow, the real estate tracking firm, the Austin metro area has plummeted from its list of hottest real estate markets in the country, falling to 30th place nationwide for 2023.
KVUE
ATCEMS medics train 'immediate responders'
Medics in Austin want to make sure people are prepared for the worst. Here's how they're educating business owners.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House to open 15 locations in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from Austin Business Journal, Austin is about get even more caffeinated. The Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House is in talks to open up 40 locations across the Austin-San Antonio over the next six years, and those plans include 15 locations in Austin alone.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 3M Half Marathon, The Dolly Party and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a tribute to an Austin original to a dance party dedicated to Dolly, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Natural wine bar and bottle shop expected to open in Violet Crown Clubhouse space
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents of Austin's Crestview neighborhood now have a better idea what will take the place of Violet Crown Clubhouse after the combination café, bar and arcade closed earlier this month. Violet Crown Clubhouse, located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., permanently closed on Jan. 15 after four...
Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data...
