AUSTIN, Texas — A portion of Red River Street could soon shut down as crews work to install a waterline for a new tower in Downtown Austin. According to a city memo, the Austin Transportation Department has received a permit request from the 98 Red River site – or the Waterline tower – to close the street from East Cesar Chavez to Driskill streets so that crews can install chilled water lines. They have estimated construction to last around 20 weeks, including a full roadway closure in the area to last four weeks.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO