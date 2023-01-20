ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Construction to begin this spring on Waterloo Greenway Phase II: The Confluence

AUSTIN, Texas — The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin. The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home has been declared "a total loss" after a fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Water line installation for Austin's tallest tower could close portion of Red River Street for several weeks

AUSTIN, Texas — A portion of Red River Street could soon shut down as crews work to install a waterline for a new tower in Downtown Austin. According to a city memo, the Austin Transportation Department has received a permit request from the 98 Red River site – or the Waterline tower – to close the street from East Cesar Chavez to Driskill streets so that crews can install chilled water lines. They have estimated construction to last around 20 weeks, including a full roadway closure in the area to last four weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to stay safe in the bathroom

AUSTIN, Texas — Although most people believe the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home, the bathroom is frequently overlooked for people of all ages. January is National Bath Safety Month and because more than 200,000 people are hurt in bathrooms every year, the Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is providing tips to help reduce those numbers.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House to open 15 locations in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from Austin Business Journal, Austin is about get even more caffeinated. The Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House is in talks to open up 40 locations across the Austin-San Antonio over the next six years, and those plans include 15 locations in Austin alone.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is not related to this story. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

