Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
Electron rocket to lift off in Virginia
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — After weather scrubbed an early launch attempt, Rocket Lab USA is expected to launch its first Electron rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on...
Hospitals still full despite COVID cases falling
WASHINGTON — There is a lot of good news in the COVID stats right now - especially compared to this time last year. But, one pandemic-related problem at hospitals is not getting any better. First, the good news. The warnings of a so-called 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID, and Flu...
Driver in stolen car arrested after high-speed pursuit in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in jail after police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Monday. The man is accused of carjacking two people in D.C. and Fairfax before leading police on a high-speed pursuit. According to police, before the pursuit began, the man carjacked...
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters 'Recycling Day'
WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 team is bringing the #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Days into 2023, and we are inviting viewers out to several locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to participate. As part of our mission to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our communities, we are committed to...
Special dinner at DC's Moon Rabbit raises funds for California mass shooting victims, families
WASHINGTON — A number of D.C. chefs are coming together for a special Lunar New Year dinner this weekend. Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit is hosting a fundraising dinner on Sunday with proceeds from tickets sold going to victims and families impacted by the mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, in which 11 people were killed.
DC police officer stabbed in the face while serving warrant in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Maryland is one of the worst states in the US for retirees, report says
WASHINGTON — It may be a scary time to think about retiring with inflation soaring, but a new study wants to make it easier to at least choose where you retire. According to the experts at the personal finance website, WalletHub, Virginia is the best state to retire in. Maryland was recognized as one of the worst, ranked at number 42 of the 50 states, between Arkansas and Washington.
Maryland Gov. Moore announces budget proposal that focuses on education, transportation
MARYLAND, USA — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore announced his plans Friday for the 2024 budget, highlighting transportation and education as his areas of focus. "Our first budget is strategic," Gov. Moore said. "It prepares us to weather risk in the larger economy and makes historic investments to position us for our future growth and make this next decade Maryland’s decade."
Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward
VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
Gov. Wes Moore releases $69M in funds to key policies like climate change, cannabis reform
MARYLAND, USA — A day after making history by officially becoming the first Black governor of Maryland, Wes Moore stood proud as he made his first executive orders, which include plans for $69 million worth of unreleased funds. "Today, we are excited to announce that as one of my...
Police: 2 suspects under arrest in connection with the death of a St. Mary's man reported missing
GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a St. Mary's County man reported missing in December of last year. Investigators identified the suspects as Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
Man dead in Dupont Circle stabbing
WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Dupont Circle Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street – near Hopkins Street. Police at the scene...
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Navy reservist charged in Jan. 6 convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
