Maryland State

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WASHINGTON, DC
Electron rocket to lift off in Virginia

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — After weather scrubbed an early launch attempt, Rocket Lab USA is expected to launch its first Electron rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hospitals still full despite COVID cases falling

WASHINGTON — There is a lot of good news in the COVID stats right now - especially compared to this time last year. But, one pandemic-related problem at hospitals is not getting any better. First, the good news. The warnings of a so-called 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID, and Flu...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
Special dinner at DC's Moon Rabbit raises funds for California mass shooting victims, families

WASHINGTON — A number of D.C. chefs are coming together for a special Lunar New Year dinner this weekend. Wharf restaurant Moon Rabbit is hosting a fundraising dinner on Sunday with proceeds from tickets sold going to victims and families impacted by the mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, in which 11 people were killed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland is one of the worst states in the US for retirees, report says

WASHINGTON — It may be a scary time to think about retiring with inflation soaring, but a new study wants to make it easier to at least choose where you retire. According to the experts at the personal finance website, WalletHub, Virginia is the best state to retire in. Maryland was recognized as one of the worst, ranked at number 42 of the 50 states, between Arkansas and Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Gov. Moore announces budget proposal that focuses on education, transportation

MARYLAND, USA — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore announced his plans Friday for the 2024 budget, highlighting transportation and education as his areas of focus. "Our first budget is strategic," Gov. Moore said. "It prepares us to weather risk in the larger economy and makes historic investments to position us for our future growth and make this next decade Maryland’s decade."
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward

VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
VIRGINIA STATE
Police: 2 suspects under arrest in connection with the death of a St. Mary's man reported missing

GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a St. Mary's County man reported missing in December of last year. Investigators identified the suspects as Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Man dead in Dupont Circle stabbing

WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Dupont Circle Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street – near Hopkins Street. Police at the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

