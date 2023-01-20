ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Restaurants join Henderson Co. fundraiser to help students in need

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Education Foundation and the Henderson County Public Schools are partnering for the sixth year to raise money to feed kids outside of school.

The local restaurant community has supported the annual Food for Thought Campaign in its various iterations.

The 2023 Food for Thought event is asking the public to make a $5 or more donation at one of the participating restaurants.

Donators will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant where they made their donation.

Using the provided envelope at each restaurant, simply make a donation to the Henderson County Education Foundation.

All 26 participating restaurants have donated a $50 gift card to be used for the drawings.

Executive Director of the Henderson County Education Foundation Peggy Marshall said the demand for free and reduced lunch has increased.

They are noticing families are having to make tough decisions on how to afford meals and bills so this fundraiser is to help those people.

Here’s a list of restaurants participating from January 20- January 27.

Participating restaurants:

Arabella Breakfast

Black Bear Coffee & Café

Blue Sky Café

Bold Rock Mills River Cidery

Breedloves Family Restaurant

A Day in the Country Café

Dry Falls Brewing

Dugout

Eggs Up Grill

HenDough Chicken & Donuts

Kingmakers Draft

Marinos Pizza

Mezzaluna Pizza (Sports)

Mike’s on Main

305 Lounge & Eatery

Moes Original BBQ

Montes Sub Shop

Oklawaha Brewing Co

Pop’s Diner

Postero

Shine
Southern Appalachian Brewery

Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe

West First Wood-Fired Pizza

White Duck Taco Shop

Zen Hen Café

For more information, visit hcefnc.org or call (828) 697-5551

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

