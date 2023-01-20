Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases
U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
The U.S. Is Massively Underperforming Global Stock Markets, and Analysts See More of the Same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street
Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.4%. The moves...
Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Workforce in Its Latest Round of Cuts
Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...
