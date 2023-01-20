ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases

U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street

Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.4%. The moves...
