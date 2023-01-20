Mold growth in the bathroom is a common problem, but there are ways to prevent it and keep your home clean. To help you stay on top of potential mold growth, here are fifteen tips to prevent mold overgrowth in your bathroom. From proper ventilation and humidity control to cleaning regularly and reducing clutter, these tips will help protect your bathroom from unwanted mold buildup. With these pointers, you can ensure that mold stays away and your bathroom is always fresh and clean!

6 HOURS AGO