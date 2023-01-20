Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Death investigation underway after body found in Henry County house fire
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burning home in Henry County on Monday.
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
actionnews5.com
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
localmemphis.com
Jackson, Tennessee, police searching for parents of newborn baby boy found alive in dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Jackson, Tennessee, are trying to find the parents of a newborn baby who they said was found alive in a dumpster Thursday morning. Jackson investigators said about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, the baby boy was found in a dumpster in the 30 block of Carver Street. They don’t know who the parents are or how the child ended up in the dumpster.
wnbjtv.com
Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
wvlt.tv
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
This story has been updated with a statement from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in an apartment complex dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Medical personnel […]
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
WBBJ
Grocery store incident prompts large police presence
JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
