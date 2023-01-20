MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Jackson, Tennessee, are trying to find the parents of a newborn baby who they said was found alive in a dumpster Thursday morning. Jackson investigators said about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, the baby boy was found in a dumpster in the 30 block of Carver Street. They don’t know who the parents are or how the child ended up in the dumpster.

