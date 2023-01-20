Read full article on original website
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
WTOL-TV
West Toledo woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Jim Ella Jeffries, 103, celebrated her birthday on Monday with help from her friends at the Area Office on Aging. Happy birthday, Jim Ella!
Schnieder Park to improve 33 acres, expand soccer facilities in $1.3 million renovation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Soccer has been getting more popular across the country and Toledo's Schneider Park is getting a $1.38 million makeover to expand the beautiful game locally. The ball's already rolling on phase one. The developers, Mannik & Smith Group, and the director of the Toledo Celtics Soccer Club said they hope this will be the new epicenter for both soccer activity and economic development in the Glass City.
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Greater Toledo Auto Show returning in February
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Greater Toledo Auto Show is making its return in February after a two-year hiatus. The event will feature the newest models from over 20 automobile manufacturers. The show will run Feb. 3-5 at the Glass City Center. “We are so excited to be back," Toledo...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
13abc.com
TARTA extends bus route to Holland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route. According to the TARTA’s news release, starting Sunday, March 26, TARTA’s route 32 will travel to Spring Meadows with slight changes to the route’s stops. As the route expands, so does the coverage area; customers living within 3/4 of a mile of Spring Meadows will be eligible for TARPS.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man suffers third-degree burns while rescuing neighbors from burning Monroe home
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - DJ Duquette was one of the first people to spring into action when his neighbor's Monroe house caught fire Jan. 13. "I didn't have to. I acted I guess, I don't know. It’s just me. You see a house fire burning in fire, I figured help," he said.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Watch: Port Clinton police deploy drone to apprehend fleeing suspect
On Jan. 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio Route 2 and Tettau Road in Erie Township where a car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Children's Mentoring Connection cuts ribbon on new Findlay location
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Children's Mentoring Connections of Hancock County, a nonprofit that has been pairing children with adult volunteer mentors for decades, now has a new home at The Family Center in north Findlay. The volunteers help the youths ages six to 14 through school, new hobbies or...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST: Capture winter beauty of Perrysburg sculptures
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 10, 2023. If you've got an eye for art, try your hand at the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest to celebrate creativity and expression--and for a chance to win several prizes, including a $100 gift card.
wktn.com
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
