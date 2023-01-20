Republicans should remember that the people that this program helps like the the elderly the disabled and the less fortunate VOTE!!! I worked and payed into this program all my life until I became sick & disabled so I dont want to hear oh go get a job I had a job for 30years!! Remember Pat Grassley even the we can VOTE!!!!!!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
this is upsetting. I understand maybe no candy or pop...but no meat or sliced chz?!?! I've used SNAP for my adult life and many times couldn't survive without it. this is very disappointing for iowans
I don't disagree on having a list of items that you CAN NOT purchase with SNAP such as pop, $30 steak, etc. but bread? butter? really? I grew up in a single parent home that used SNAP and there were times BREAD AND BUTTER were all we had to eat. This country is so priority confused. Lastly why limit the elderly and disabled vs the people that take advantage of the symptoms.
