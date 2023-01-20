ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Aleasha Lawler
4d ago

Republicans should remember that the people that this program helps like the the elderly the disabled and the less fortunate VOTE!!! I worked and payed into this program all my life until I became sick & disabled so I dont want to hear oh go get a job I had a job for 30years!! Remember Pat Grassley even the we can VOTE!!!!!!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Douglas
4d ago

this is upsetting. I understand maybe no candy or pop...but no meat or sliced chz?!?! I've used SNAP for my adult life and many times couldn't survive without it. this is very disappointing for iowans

Stacey Roupe
4d ago

I don't disagree on having a list of items that you CAN NOT purchase with SNAP such as pop, $30 steak, etc. but bread? butter? really? I grew up in a single parent home that used SNAP and there were times BREAD AND BUTTER were all we had to eat. This country is so priority confused. Lastly why limit the elderly and disabled vs the people that take advantage of the symptoms.

superhits1027.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa House, Senate to vote on school voucher bill

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

SWIHTF Seeking Applicants for Home Ownership Assistance Program

(Atlantic) Iowa mortgage rates are rising, and the Southwest Iowa, Housing Trust Fund, offers a program that can help. Southwest Iowa Planning Council Grant Specialist Ann Anstey says the program is called the Homeownership Assistance Program. She says it is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. “This is a great program for people who want to own a home,” said Anstey.
IOWA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Farm group asks Federal Trade Commission to investigate egg price collusion

(Iowa News Service) A national farmers' advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than $4 a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects the trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
IOWA STATE
Edy Zoo

Iowa set to impose restrictive changes on SNAP benefits: What food recipients can no longer buy at the grocery store

DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa is set to introduce a series of stringent restrictions on its SNAP benefits program, potentially limiting what food recipients can buy at the grocery store. House File 3, presented by Republican representatives in the Iowa House of Representatives, outlines proposed changes to several public assistance programs, including Medicaid and SNAP.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Lawmaker opposes governor’s voucher bill

While the Iowa Legislature has been in session for just over a week, lawmakers were told today that the governor’s voucher bill will be debated on Monday, Jan. 23. I’ve heard from many Iowans who are frustrated that a bill so controversial is being fast tracked through the Iowa Legislature so early in session. I don’t blame them one bit. It’s all politics, and I’m frustrated, too.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Northern Iowa Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize

A northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. The Iowa Lottery says 41-year-old Travis Hovey of Riceville won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle, which he also almost let roll away.
RICEVILLE, IA

