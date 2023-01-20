ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E is holding public meetings for people who have experienced billing issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, New York State regulators will come to Rochester to hear from frustrated RG&E customers. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from the New York State Department of Public Service want to hear from you.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Diocese announces memorial hours for Bishop Clark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Diocese of Rochester announced the memorial arrangements for Bishop Matthew Clark, who died at age 85 on Sunday morning. Here’s the schedule:. Public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 296 Flower City Park in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New community engagement center opens at Roberts Wesleyan University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An opening ceremony was held for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center at Roberts Wesleyan University. The college’s president is joined by community partners and friends of the university for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. The new state-of-the-art building will serve as a hub...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
GATES, NY
wdkx.com

Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy

If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
GREECE, NY
wnypapers.com

NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers

No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police had a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. Our crew on the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House. We have...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy