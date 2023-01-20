If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.

GREECE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO