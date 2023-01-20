Read full article on original website
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her. “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
WHEC TV-10
RG&E is holding public meetings for people who have experienced billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, New York State regulators will come to Rochester to hear from frustrated RG&E customers. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from the New York State Department of Public Service want to hear from you.
rochesterfirst.com
Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
WHEC TV-10
“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
WHEC TV-10
Diocese announces memorial hours for Bishop Clark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Diocese of Rochester announced the memorial arrangements for Bishop Matthew Clark, who died at age 85 on Sunday morning. Here’s the schedule:. Public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 296 Flower City Park in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
New community engagement center opens at Roberts Wesleyan University
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An opening ceremony was held for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center at Roberts Wesleyan University. The college’s president is joined by community partners and friends of the university for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. The new state-of-the-art building will serve as a hub...
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Tax season is here! Here’s why your refund will likely be smaller this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday is the first day the IRS is accepting your tax return. And I want to prepare you for possible refund rage! That’s because some of the huge deductions parents relied on last year have expired. I’m not going to lie. This will likely hurt.
wdkx.com
Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy
If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul “Considering Options” when it comes to Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to talk about a lead paint removal program the City has that she wants to expand state-wide but she also took a few off-topic questions from reporters following the press conference. A recent NYS Supreme Court Ruling deemed...
wnypapers.com
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
A new task force in Rochester is focused on the people most affected by climate change
The Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee Finger Lakes Region is launching a volunteer advocacy group, Color Rochester Green, with the goal of prioritizing climate action in communities of color in the city.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85 following period of declining health
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced Sunday morning that Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark has died at age 85.
NY Army Natl. Guard from Rochester, statewide leave for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police had a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. Our crew on the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House. We have...
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
