FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winston-Salem man arrested in Kernersville after pursuit with officers, crash, K-9 search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with officers and crash near I-40, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. Around 9:20 a.m., the Kernersville officers stopped a vehicle at Justice Street near East Bodenhamer Street. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was […]
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
Burlington woman charged with fatally shooting man in park identified
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department.
Impaired driver in High Point causes deadly crash; 40-year-old man killed, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after another driver, accused of driving while impaired, crashed into his car in High Point. The crash happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at the 2400 block of East Lexington Avenue, near Waverly Street. First responders determined a 2008 Hummer H3 was...
I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
10 people rescued from Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night. Crews are gathered on Ferrell Heights Court off New Walkertown Road on the city’s northeast side. A battalion chief tells FOX8 evacuations are underway, and the fire is under control. Ten people have been rescued. Thirteen people […]
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem
33-year-old NC woman found dead on neighborhood sidewalk
At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead.
Man wanted for allegedly shooting person, stealing car in Graham arrested
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —A man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has been taken in custody, according to the Graham Police Department. GPD officers came to the 500 block of College Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a shooting. Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki […]
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
