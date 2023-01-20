ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

10 people rescued from Winston-Salem apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Monday night. Crews are gathered on Ferrell Heights Court off New Walkertown Road on the city’s northeast side. A battalion chief tells FOX8 evacuations are underway, and the fire is under control. Ten people have been rescued. Thirteen people […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road Rage| Shot fired on I-40 in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe. Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday. Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

10 people rescued from apartment fire on Ferrell Heights Court

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire department said they have rescued 10 people after a fire at Ferrell Heights Court. Officials said the call came in at 8:52 p.m. on Monday. Recent Story: Unsolved Murder | Who killed Vann Yates?. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

