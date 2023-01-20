Read full article on original website
NuMiifivethirteen18
3d ago
wait a minute here, he's not African-American. You all said only ppl of color/ minorities are capable of doing what this desperate low lifer done.Apparently he's been doing this crime for years. YOU ALL NEED TO STOP USING DRUGS AND ESP WHEN YOUR A YOUTH
Reply(1)
2
Doug Lorow
4d ago
Real intelligent one here. Pretty much worthless!
Reply
12
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect arrested, wanted in string of car thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Friday for a robbery at a Pittsford jewelry store was also a suspect in a string of car thefts, according to investigators. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Rochester resident Zeaquan Walker asked to see jewelry at The Source Fine Jewelers on January 16, then brandished a […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with killing sister hit-and-run on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
WHEC TV-10
Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday. Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home...
flackbroadcasting.com
One car wreck north of McKeever leads to DWI arrest: TOWPD
WEBB- A one car wreck last week in the Western Adirondacks has resulted in a DWI arrest, authorities say. Robert M. Pashley, 68, of Old Forge, NY was arrested Wednesday, January 18 by the Town of Webb Police Department. Pashley was officially charged with DWI, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, moving from a lane unsafely and a seatbelt violation, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.
Man dies after possible overdose in police custody
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police had a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. Our crew on the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House. We have...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
Victim of East Ave. fatal shooting identified as former suspect in Genesee St. mass shooting
The motive behind Mathis's murder is unknown at this time, however, RPD said they will not speculate about the motive.
WHEC TV-10
Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Police: NY driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016 Mercedes-Benz while it was left […]
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater
GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
WRGB
Sheriff's office: Avery Hammond-Mosher has been located
GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports Avery Hammond-Mosher has been found. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia....
WHEC TV-10
Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
Steuben County issues warning after some fall victim to EBT card scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County officials are warning residents of a scam making its way around that targets those with EBT cards. The Steuben County Department of Social Services announced that on Jan. 23, it received several calls from people in the community saying they got texts claiming their EBT cards had been […]
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
wwnytv.com
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
