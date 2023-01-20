ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 6

NuMiifivethirteen18
3d ago

wait a minute here, he's not African-American. You all said only ppl of color/ minorities are capable of doing what this desperate low lifer done.Apparently he's been doing this crime for years. YOU ALL NEED TO STOP USING DRUGS AND ESP WHEN YOUR A YOUTH

Reply(1)
2
Doug Lorow
4d ago

Real intelligent one here. Pretty much worthless!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday. Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

One car wreck north of McKeever leads to DWI arrest: TOWPD

WEBB- A one car wreck last week in the Western Adirondacks has resulted in a DWI arrest, authorities say. Robert M. Pashley, 68, of Old Forge, NY was arrested Wednesday, January 18 by the Town of Webb Police Department. Pashley was officially charged with DWI, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, moving from a lane unsafely and a seatbelt violation, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after possible overdose in police custody

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police had a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. Our crew on the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House. We have...
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
HERMON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Police: NY driver faked claim that his child was in stolen car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the 2016 Mercedes-Benz while it was left […]
WATERBURY, CT
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater

GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
GATES, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's office: Avery Hammond-Mosher has been located

GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports Avery Hammond-Mosher has been found. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia....
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy