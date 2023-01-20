Read full article on original website
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall
PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
One dead, two injured after back-to-back collisions in San Francisco
The suspect was arrested, though the investigation is still open.
Monterey Park Shooter Alleged ‘Poisoning’ During Visits to Police Station Two Weeks Ago
The gunman who stormed a Southern California dance studio, firing at least 42 rounds and killing 11 innocent people in a mass shooting Saturday, made bizarre allegations about his family trying to kill him, a police source confirms to Rolling Stone. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a police station...
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
Bay Area home prices fell more than anywhere else in US last month
The days of outrageous overbidding may be behind us.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Update: Trains Single-Tracking Through Closed Lafayette Bart Station
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning after a possible collision involving someone on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a person was on the tracks when a train approached and a possible collision occurred.
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
