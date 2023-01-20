ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
SFGate

Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall

PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SFGate

Update: Trains Single-Tracking Through Closed Lafayette Bart Station

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning after a possible collision involving someone on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a person was on the tracks when a train approached and a possible collision occurred.
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

