Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases
U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
Aramco-Backed Fintech Opens Bank Branch in London to Help Muslims Invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....
