Nebraska State

Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Nebraska Examiner

Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Bill In Nebraska Legislature Focuses On Capping Insulin Costs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–A bill in the Nebraska Legislature from Albion Senator Tom Briese aims to cap insulin costs for insured people at $100 per 30-day supply. Briese says it’s about helping Nebraskans out with the rising healthcare costs and having affordable insulin. The bill models that of one in Colorado. It was the first state to enact an insulin cap. Since then, more than 20 other states and Washington D.C. have passed their own legislation.
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache.....a pivo.....and a plate.....license plate, that is...

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32….which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program

Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair

KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?

After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill

LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
