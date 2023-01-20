Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
kfornow.com
Bill In Nebraska Legislature Focuses On Capping Insulin Costs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–A bill in the Nebraska Legislature from Albion Senator Tom Briese aims to cap insulin costs for insured people at $100 per 30-day supply. Briese says it’s about helping Nebraskans out with the rising healthcare costs and having affordable insulin. The bill models that of one in Colorado. It was the first state to enact an insulin cap. Since then, more than 20 other states and Washington D.C. have passed their own legislation.
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache.....a pivo.....and a plate.....license plate, that is...
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32….which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
klkntv.com
Snowbi-Wan Kenobi: Nebraska officials unveil winners of snowplow naming contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Plowabunga are some highlights of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest. Elementary students across the state were tasked to come up with a name for the department’s snowplows. Officials whittled down the 700 submissions to 16 winners,...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
NebraskaTV
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
WOWT
3 DAY FORECAST: Windows of sunshine peek through the more prominent cloud cover
A convicted killer serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died. OPPD outage in Sarpy County caused by "critter" OPPD says a "critter getting into equipment" was responsible for about 2,500 Sarpy County customers losing power Monday. Omaha's first mass-timber office building taking shape. Updated: 56...
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
