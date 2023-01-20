Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bad new for renters in San Antonio as prices increase more than any Texas cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New Black-Owned Vegan Test Kitchen Opens in San Antonio, TexasVegOut MagazineSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20’s. It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Officers say they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot...
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
KSAT 12
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Fight over car burglary spills into street; man, woman then hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a fight that stemmed from a car burglary late Sunday night put a man and woman in the path of traffic on a busy West Side road. Both of them were hit by an oncoming car in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, near Benrus Boulevard.
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old man was cutting his grass while riding...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KSAT 12
Clayton Perry has first court appearance Tuesday in DWI, hit-and-run case
San Antonio – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the first time since police say he drove drunk and fled the scene of a head-on car crash on Nov. 6. The District 10 councilman has pretrial conferences scheduled Tuesday morning in Bexar...
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
seguintoday.com
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
KSAT 12
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Comments / 2