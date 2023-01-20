ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital

(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

