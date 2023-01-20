ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 4 inches of additional snowfall for parts New England on Friday as storm rolls through

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff, Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to a storm packing messy mix of snow and rain that moved into the region on Thursday night.

The system will linger through Friday afternoon with up to an additional 4 inches of snow expected in parts of northern Massachusetts and into New Hampshire, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory through 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Berkshire County is under an advisory through 7 p.m.

Portions of northern Massachusetts, north of I-90 and west of I-495, saw the highest snow accumulations overnight with 3 to 6 inches falling in some areas.

Periods of light rain early Friday morning will transition to light snow later in the morning and continue into the afternoon. New snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with highest amounts across the hilly terrain.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes,” the NWS said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged motorists to allow extra travel time and check forecasts for their routes and destinations.

MassDOT said it will be deploying sanders and plows as needed throughout the state during the storm.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Suffolk counties from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

In New Hampshire, a winter storm warning is in effect for Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll, and Strafford counties through 7 p.m. Friday.

Granite Staters can expect additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches in those areas on Friday for a storm total of 5 to 9 inches.

In a statement, the NWS said, “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org.”

A winter weather advisory has been issued for other parts of New Hampshire including Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Sullivan, Western and Central Hillsborough, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton, Southern Coos, Northern Carroll, and Southern Grafton counties.

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

