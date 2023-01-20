Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuesday panel to focus on FHSU global engagement efforts
The Department of Global Affairs at Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The discussion will cover a range of topics related to campus-wide initiatives that are shaping teaching, research, and service at FHSU. Panelists will include university faculty, staff, and students involved in key efforts associated with Goal 5 of the university’s strategic plan. This goal focuses on building impactful partnerships at all levels, including infusing a “think globally-act locally” element to the student experience, cultivating new local, regional, national and global partnerships, and reimagining civic learning, and engagement at the university.
First Science Café of 2023 set for Jan. 30
Fort Hays State University’s first Science Café for the spring 2023 semester is set for Monday, Jan. 30. This month’s presentation, “Engaging Students with Earth Systems Remotely Using 360 Videos,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
TMP-M hosting AI computer science class; open to all students
Are you curious about the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence?. Thomas More Prep-Marian is offering a unique enrichment course taught by graduates of Stanford and MIT. The course is hands-on and project-based. There are two different levels for any area student in sixth through 12th grades. You do not have to be a Hays Catholic School student.
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball Royalty
ELLIS — The annual KAY Snowball Dance will be on Saturday, Jan. 28. The dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Crowning for Snowball Royalty will be at approximately 10 p.m. Back Row (L-R, Freshmen): Payten Burd, daughter of Shaun and Emily Burd; Jaren Frickey, son of Brian and Michelle Frickey; Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer; Avery Boydston, daughter of Monte and Deidre Boydston; Carson Schartz, son of Jake and Jennifer Schartz.
🏈 Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program
HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
Local landowners, operators eligible for cost-share in WRAPS areas
Farmers and ranchers in Ellis, Russell and Ellsworth counties have been protecting local water supplies including Kanopolis Reservoir by implementing sediment and nutrient reduction Best Management Practices (BMPs). Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies (WRAPS) cost-share assistance for BMPs is currently available to landowners and operators in the targeted areas (see map) through the KSU Big Creek Middle Smoky Hill River Watersheds. Eligible BMPs include: alternative water supplies, riparian fencing, relocating livestock feeding sites, cover crops and cover crop grazing, no-till, and critical area plantings.
TMP student shares her own Nigerian story with peers
Marie Effa has four names—Marie Ejama Emmanuel Effa. Emmanuel is her father's name and Ejama is a traditional name and term of endearment meaning "my own." Marie, 12, recently moved to Hays from Nigeria in June, and she is trying to make Kansas her own. Marie's mother, Norah, is working locally as a nurse.
Celebration Community Church to host Night to Shine 2023
Celebration Community Church has announced it they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 10.
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat
Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
Eagle stations could experience disruptions Tuesday
Due to work at transmitter sites Tuesday, there could be occasional disruptions to Eagle Radio of Hays stations throughout the day. Thanks for your patience as our engineering team works to upgrade the signals.
🤼 Zimmerman wins 132 title, HHS fourth at Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic
Harley Zimmerman won the 132-pound weight class, Dalton Meyers second at 157 and Elijah McCullough finished third at 113 to help the Hays High wrestling team to a fourth place finish at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic Saturday at Hays High School. Manhattan won the team title with 202.5 points....
Second arrest made in shooting death of FHSU student-athlete
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact. According to...
🏀 Winter weather pushes FHSU Sunday start times at Emporia State to 3 and 5 pm
EMPORIA, Kan. – The start times of the Fort Hays State vs. Emporia State women's and men's basketball games on Sunday (Jan. 22) have been pushed back to 3 and 5 p.m. The pair of games at White Auditorium in Emporia will start an hour and a half later than originally scheduled.
Hays High receives awards in Colby Tournament
The girls individual awards were released by the Orange & Black Classic following the conclusion of the championship game played last night. The game was delayed due to weather on Saturday. Goodland won the championship over Colby 42-22 for their first Orange & Black title since 1986. The victory also extends the Cowgirls winning streak to 25 straight games.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
KWCH.com
Truck crashes into bedroom, Hays mother grateful toddler wasn’t home
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays home sustained heavy damage, but a mother is grateful after a pickup rolled into her 2-year-old son’s bedroom. She’s relieved because the family wasn’t home when it happened. Hays police said about 10 a.m. Friday, a man was driving his pickup...
2 hospitalized after crash on snow-packed I-70
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Gregory Grove, 36, Valley Spring, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of U.S. 283. The driver...
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0