A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO