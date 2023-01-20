ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Cameron Rucker
4d ago

I wonder does anyone care why he left this awful place of Brunswick ga to go to beautiful Az? any problems at home? Is he looking for a safer place or for someone specific? I wish this was public information

Action News Jax

JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southarkansassun.com

Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect

A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
OPELIKA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
Action News Jax

Mayo Clinic looking to fill up to 365 open roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Attention job seekers! Mayo Clinic is hosting a hiring event for more than 300 open positions. This event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. Mayo representatives will also be discussing lab and pathology careers on this virtual webinar. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

