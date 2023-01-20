Read full article on original website
Cameron Rucker
4d ago
I wonder does anyone care why he left this awful place of Brunswick ga to go to beautiful Az? any problems at home? Is he looking for a safer place or for someone specific? I wish this was public information
Report: Jacksonville man bolted from courtroom, broke hinges off door during hearing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows a Jacksonville man bolted from a Duval County courtroom during a hearing last Tuesday, breaking the door off the hinges before he was apprehended by bailiffs. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According...
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman accused of murdering 16-year-old at Wawa begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020 will begin Monday. Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria...
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reports
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation for a missing juvenile who has a high potential of being found in the Clay County area, according to the family’s attorney.
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
FHP arrests Jacksonville correctional sergeant for DUI, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Jan. 19, just after 2 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active correctional sergeant. The stop occurred on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road and was as a result of speeding.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office new hiring bonus program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new program recently that offers new incentives for those looking for a career in a law enforcement field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Hiring bonuses are currently available for both new corrections recruits as well as...
Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
southarkansassun.com
Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect
A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here. "All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This...
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
News4Jax.com
Crash in Nassau County causes nearly 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto road: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Nassau County closed down the northbound lanes of US 301 after gallons of fuel spilled out on the road Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP report said shortly before noon, troopers were responding to a crash on US 301...
Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard. One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Mayo Clinic looking to fill up to 365 open roles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Attention job seekers! Mayo Clinic is hosting a hiring event for more than 300 open positions. This event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. Mayo representatives will also be discussing lab and pathology careers on this virtual webinar. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
