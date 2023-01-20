ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

ktvo.com

Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
MISSOURI STATE
ems1.com

Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

City of Fort Madison investigating arson in recent fires

Fort Madison, IA- Authorities in Fort Madison have contacted the State Fire Marshalls Office to investigate, following two fires on Sunday, January 22nd. TV Station WGEM reports that Fort Madison Police and Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison just before 4 Am Sunday.
FORT MADISON, IA
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
KBUR

Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Sheriff’s office warns about phone scam

In a Saturday Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public about an attempted phone scam. Henry County residents have received phone calls from people claiming to be from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the post says: “These perpetrators are claiming a family member or friend have an arrest warrant and are requesting financial information.”
KBUR

Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive

Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

