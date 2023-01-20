Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
KBUR
City of Fort Madison investigating arson in recent fires
Fort Madison, IA- Authorities in Fort Madison have contacted the State Fire Marshalls Office to investigate, following two fires on Sunday, January 22nd. TV Station WGEM reports that Fort Madison Police and Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison just before 4 Am Sunday.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
ourquadcities.com
Sheriff’s office warns about phone scam
In a Saturday Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public about an attempted phone scam. Henry County residents have received phone calls from people claiming to be from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the post says: “These perpetrators are claiming a family member or friend have an arrest warrant and are requesting financial information.”
KBUR
Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
Comments / 0